Virginia (Ginny) Rose Hansen (Van Beek), age 86, passed away peacefully at Willow Ridge nursing home in Amery WI on Wednesday November 30th, 2022.
She was born May 15th, 1936 to Garrit and Sophie Van Beek (Stoik). She was third oldest of 10 children and enjoyed helping to care for the little ones. She had fond memories of her grandparents and growing up on Oak Lake where she and her siblings swam, fished and ice skated. She graduated from Rice Lake High School and continued her education at Barron County Teacher College for 2 years while working as a live-in nanny for a family in Rice Lake. On July 26th, 1956 she was united in marriage to Douglas Hansen, and they started their life together in California while he was in the Marine Corps. After two years they returned to Southern Wisconsin and lived there until 1965 when they moved to Amery. This is where they decided to call home and raise their three daughters. They were foster parents to many babies, mostly new born waiting to be placed in their forever homes. She was very talented and determined and there was never a craft or home project she wouldn’t tackle. She was an amazing seamstress and made hundreds of unique wedding gowns and prom dresses. She also loved to make baby quilts. She was a perfectionist when it came to her sewing and every little detail was important. She was a girl scout and 4-H leader during the time her girls were involved in these clubs. Over the years they had a trailer near Hayward WI and a cabin near Cushing WI. Spending time in nature at these places brought her great joy. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially helping youngsters learn about hunting. She and Doug made numerous trips to the mountains in Idaho and her time spent at the cabin there was a fond memory. She was an excellent cook and baked some of the best pies you could find. Her lemon meringue pie was a favorite of many. She was always ready to spend time with family and friends and loved her time with her grandchildren. She took care of Doug through his fight with cancer until he passed away in 1994. Several years later she made a special connection with Wendell Anderson, and they spent their lives together until her health declined and she moved into assisted living in 2014. As her health continued to decline, she made the move into Willow Ridge nursing home where she lived out her life. Hospice was a part of her care team over the past few months.
She is survived by her daughters Mary (Dick), Colleen (Tom) and Kathy; grandchildren Scott (Bonnie), Lisa (Nikki), Jennifer (Alejandro), Greg, Tim (Adriana), Drew (Kelly), Keith, Katlyn and 6 great grandchildren; partner Wendell; siblings Gene (Gloria), Corrine, Tom (Trisha), Ruth (Harold), Bob (Debbie) and Carolyn (John); sister-in-law’s Darlene and Harriet; brother-in-law’s Bob and Perry (Marilyn) and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Garrit and Sophie; husband Douglas; in-laws LeRoy and Dallys; sisters Dorothy and Loretta and brother Kenny; brother-in-law’s Tom, Kenny, Royal and Louis.
Memorial service will be at Williamson - White Funeral Home in Amery WI on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Adoray Hospice, Baldwin WI. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com
Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
