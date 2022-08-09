Vincent J. Vanda, 90, of Clayton, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Vincent was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many.
Vincent was born on February 6,1932 to Joseph Jr. and Anna (Naymaster) Vanda. He was the youngest of seven children. He started farming at a very young age with his father on the original homestead land just east of Clayton. In 1954, he married Wanda (Robarge). They farmed in the Clayton area for over six decades and raised their family. Vincent also worked secondary jobs, including time at Stella Cheese in Clayton and seven years at Anderson Windows in Bayport, MN until he retired.
Vincent was a member of The Church of St. Ann in Turtle Lake, WI for 90 years where he was part of the Knights of Columbus and a long-time Usher. He was proud to be an honorary member of the Clayton Fire Department. He served on different boards, including the Clayton School Board, Clayton Township Board, and various Councils at The Church of St. Ann.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years Wanda Mae Marie Vanda; his infant daughter, Theresa; grandson, Joshua Humphrey; future son-in-law, Mark Kasper; his five brothers, James, Charles, William, Albert, and Lester; one sister, Evelyn (Frawley); brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Survived by his son William (Cindy) Vanda of Clayton and his six daughters, Paula Hellstern of Turtle Lake, Joanna (Jerry) Humphrey of Clear Lake, WI, Denise (Gary) Sveiven of Circle Pines, MN, Michele (Chris) Conrad of Blaine, MN, Colette (Dan) Klitgard of Clear Lake, and Mary (Mike) Roe of Coon Rapids, MN; and 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Sister-in-laws, Gertrude Vanda of Hudson, WI, Diean Schramski of Clear Lake, WI, and Janice Robarge of Amery, WI, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 9 at the Church of St. Ann, Turtle Lake.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
