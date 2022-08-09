Vincent J. Vanda

Vincent J. Vanda, 90, of Clayton, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Vincent was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many.

Vincent was born on February 6,1932 to Joseph Jr. and Anna (Naymaster) Vanda. He was the youngest of seven children. He started farming at a very young age with his father on the original homestead land just east of Clayton. In 1954, he married Wanda (Robarge). They farmed in the Clayton area for over six decades and raised their family. Vincent also worked secondary jobs, including time at Stella Cheese in Clayton and seven years at Anderson Windows in Bayport, MN until he retired.

