Vicky Ann Dorner was born in Amery, Wisconsin on July 26, 1953 to Clifford and Betty Swager. She died peacefully at Mayo Hospital April 1, 2022 while visiting family in Jacksonville, Florida.
Vicky grew up on the family farm in Apple River, graduated from Unity High School in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin in 1971 and also from WITC in New Richmond, Wisconsin in 1973. She moved to St. Paul, MN, and worked at Unisys for 33 years. It was while living in St. Paul that she met and later married Ronald J. Dorner on June 4th 1977. They made their home in Vadnais Heights, MN and had two sons, Christopher and Benjamin Dorner. Ron and Vicky eventually moved to Big Blake Lake, Wisconsin in 2006, designing and building their dream home.
Vicky had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and made a "new friend" wherever she went. She was always positive with amazing strength, willpower, determination and just plain "spunk". She was grateful for all her friends and family, loved to cook and entertain, enjoying every day of her life; appreciating "the little things" that happened around her daily. She had a huge heart and loved taking care or helping others which was reflected in a career choice she later made to become a CNA as well as volunteering for the Georgetown Lutheran Church.
She is preceded in death by her Mother Betty Swager, Father Clifford S. Swager Sr., Brother Gene Swager, Brother Clifford Allen Swager, Father-in-law Donald Dorner, and Mother-in-law Carol Dorner. Vicky leaves behind her husband, Ron, and sons, Christopher and Benjamin, Sister Diane Swager (Ebert),brother-in-law Chuck Ebert, special cousin, Kathy Bender as well as many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Vicky lived a full and colorful life, touching the hearts of all who knew her. She was a bright light that shined where ever she went .... she will be deeply missed. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Georgetown Lutheran Church, rural Balsam Lake, WI. A visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.