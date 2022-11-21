Vickie Sue Penard (Hoy, Bates) born February 5, 1954, transitioned back into spirit on November 20th, 2022. Her celebration of life will be held at Elim Lutheran Church in Range WI on Monday, November 28th from 4-7pm. She was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer and transitioned less than 2 months from diagnosis.
Vickie grew up on a small farm in the beautiful countryside near Range, WI. When she was little, you would find her riding cows or horses and exploring in the woods with her siblings. The house would be visited often by relatives and friends of her parents. That simple life ignited a longing in her to explore more of the world. She longed for adventure and new discoveries. She drove her parents a little crazy by constantly running off as a teenager, but that insatiable thirst for adventure never ceased right up to the end. Little did we know that one of the most epic love stories had started to unfold at that time, and it would continue for the next 52 years.
On one of her early adventures, she met this incredibly kind man named Bob Bates. Even though they were inexplicitly drawn to each other, they weren’t fated to come together quite yet and went their separate ways. It is important for you to know this part so you can appreciate the grand finale.
One thing most people didn’t know about Vickie is that she had dyslexia. When she was in school, they didn’t know how to help people with different abilities like they do now. She was in school through 10th grade and still hadn’t even learned to read more than simple words. She finally gave up on feeling like a failure and left school. The sense of unworthiness that was placed on her by teachers forever shaped her life. They didn’t understand how or have the tools to teach her then. But she didn’t let it stop her from living fully and it gave her a deep sense of empathy and compassion towards others.
She married a man super young and moved to Iowa for a short time. It was fine until one day she found him at the bar after he cashed her paycheck and was drinking it up. She took what was left of her money, packed a bag, and bought a one-way bus ticket to Florida.
Keep in mind there wasn’t internet then and she couldn’t read. She just went on blind faith that she would be ok. The amount of bravery and determination that it would take to go somewhere where you know no one, with barely any money, is mind blowing. She had always dreamed of going to Florida and seeing the ocean and the palm trees, so off she went. After she arrived and explored a little, she found a church. She went inside to pray to ask God what to do next. A woman came up and tapped her on the shoulder and asked if she needed help. She did. That woman gave her room to rent and helped her to get a job.
She became great friends with a dear woman she worked with named, Dorothy. Shortly after Vickie started, Dorothy’s son, Jerry, came home from the Air Force and started working with them. The sparks started to fly between Jerry and Vickie almost immediately. Shortly after they got a place together and got married. 5 years later she welcomed her baby girl that they named Alissa Sunshine Hoy in 1979. In 1981 they decided to move back home to the farm in Wisconsin. Although they loved each other Jerry betrayed Vickie and their relationship ended. This was devastating for Vickie who was now the sole caretaker for her daughter. During this tough time, she started dating again and reconnected with Bob Bates, you may think this is the happy ending, but we aren’t there yet. Fate had other plans and they went their separate ways.
She met the father of her second daughter shortly after. That was a very hard time in her life as he was an alcoholic and was violently abusive. The blessing is that he gave her another baby girl she named Stacy Ann Mueller in 1983. She wanted that baby so much and was deeply in love with her. A short time later she fled from him with her girls.
God guided her to an apartment in Turtle Lake where she met several other single moms doing their very best to provide a good life for their children. Those women became an extended family for Vickie and her girls. They were angels in disguise. It was a tight community where they could rely on each other and help lift each other up. Raising children alone isn’t for the faint of heart. You must have the courage of a lion and nerves of steel on top of a million other traits to navigate those waters.
She met a man in 1985 and was so excited and blessed to have her third and last baby girl she named Brooke Marie Penard. She talked endlessly on what a blessing from God that Brooke was.
That man did not treat her very well either. He didn’t hit her as much but was also an alcoholic and the mean words and actions were tough to deal with. She truly thought she needed him to help in order to survive and just bore the loveless relationship and the demoralizing treatment.
During this time, she babysat a lot of kids to make ends meet. She bought patterns and material and made clothes so her girls could have nice outfits to wear. She shopped at garage sales, so the girls never went without roller skates, bikes, scooters, or anything else they really wanted or needed. She was a miracle worker while living on less than $500 a month. She taught her girls to love nature and she was constantly loading them up to go to a state park and go hiking or camping somewhere. She took them to Duluth to see Lake Superior and off to Upper Michigan to explore the waterfalls. She loved to explore and discover new places and sights!
When her oldest started school, she would come home and teach her mom what she was learning about reading. Then her youngest two girls started going to Head Start where she learned that there was an adult literacy program at WITC in Rice Lake. She enrolled and immersed herself in learning to read! She had a couple of tutors who would help teach her. A short time later not only did she learn how to read and write, but she completed her HSED. What an incredible feat to accomplish and there was a big write-up in the paper about her huge accomplishment.
In 1990 the St Croix Casino opened in Turtle Lake. She took a job doing what she knew and loved…sewing! She became a seamstress and worked between Wardrobe and Upholstery for the next 32 years. Through those years she was able to send love and kindness to tens of thousands of employees that came to her department to be fitted for their uniforms. So many people shared stories of the kindness she showered on them. She would tell stories of the people that had different abilities or just seemed lost or alone and how she just wanted to make sure they felt seen and heard. She wanted them to know they mattered. Little did she know the impact she had on those lives. Anytime her children mention that Vickie is their mom, they hear about how kind their mother was to them and what a great person she is.
During those years her relationship was off and on with that same man she thought she needed in her life. When he would leave her, Vickie would sometimes call up Bob Bates and go on to have a beautiful love affair that would light her up like nothing else. Then out of fear and threats from the other man who left, she would end it and go back. Her children adored Bob, he treated them with kindness, and he loved their mother. He worshipped the ground she walked on. Never would you hear a bad word from him about her. Even when they were apart, he would only speak lovingly about her. It is hard to understand why this isn’t where her happy ending started, but there is more to this story.
In 1997 through 2003 Vickie’s focus changed as she was blessed with 5 beautiful grandchildren in that short time. She was such an active part of their lives. She had the kids often and she continued the tradition of loading them up and off for adventure after adventure. She taught them all how to ride bikes and got them all roller skates and scooters, just like their moms and aunt.
As they grew up her focus started to shift. She started getting super immersed in taking photos. Her brother, Vern, saw how passionate she was and told her he would pay half for a nice, quality camera, and they could share it. He didn’t want to use it though; he just wanted her to have it. The thing about Vickie is that even though she always struggled to read she was relentless when she put her mind to learning something. She took classes and immersed herself in photoshop. She jumped in her car every weekend and off she went to find things to take pictures of. Some of her favorites where: The ships in Duluth, the waterfalls in Upper Michigan, the locks and Eagle Center down the river towards Red Wing, heading to Milwaukee to see Lake Michigan, flower festivals, airshows, Chinese festivals and the list would go on. Her girls would take her on trips to Florida, Hawaii, and Cabo. You had to leave a LOT of extra time when sightseeing so Vickie could take all the photos she wanted. On a lot of weekends, she would show up at Brooke’s house and say, “let’s go take pictures,” and Brooke never knew where they would end up.
When she travelled to any of these places, she would wake up filled with awe and gratitude. If you tried to sleep in (past sunrise), she would pace and keep asking if you were ready to go yet. She would talk a million miles an hour about how excited she was to see a new bird, a tropical plant, a tree, the water, the sunrise, or sunset. She was excited about EVERYTHING! She saw everything as if it was the first AND last time, she would ever see it. It was contagious and when her children would travel anywhere, they would call her up to excitedly describe what they were seeing to share it with her. She would light up as if she was seeing it herself. Always saying to take LOTS of pictures and post them.
The last time her and Bob were truly together was in 2010. They would keep in touch by phone, but Vickie settled into believing she wasn’t meant to experience real lasting love and settled for a somewhat companion with the other man.
This last summer she started to have pain in her stomach. At first she tried to ignore it, as it was summer and their was so much to explore and take pictures of. Over time the pain started to get worse and worse and became unbearable. Brooke kept taking her to the doctor and they would send her home telling her to take Tylenol. Trip after trip to the doctor and even to the emergency room with no answers.
Finally, Brooke took her down to Eau Claire on September 25th to a bigger Emergency Room and they finally did the scan that revealed what was causing the pain. She had a large tumor on her pancreas and two spots on her liver. You don’t survive that type of cancer at that stage. After a short stay at the hospital her girls moved her in with her granddaughter and they gave her round-the-clock care. From that moment of the diagnosis on, it was all about pain management. The cancer moved very quickly. The man she had settled for was around some, but he wasn’t being good to her. One night after waking up from a nightmare and being super confused from the medicine and the cancer, she called him and asked him to come to her. He yelled at her for calling him so late. After that she started to give up. She stopped really talking much, barely made eye contact with anyone, and would hardly eat or drink.
A couple days later, she said to her daughter, Alissa, that she wished she would have chosen different years ago and wished that Bob was there with her now. (She had called and told him she first got diagnosed, but not much more conversation after.) Three minutes after she spoke those words, Bob just happened to call Alissa to check on Vickie. He said he wishes things were different and he could see her to say goodbye. Alissa asked him if he was free the next day and could come by. He got so excited and said he would absolutely be there. They didn’t tell her he was coming to make sure it all worked out. When he arrived on October 29th, she wouldn’t really open her eyes at all.
The girls said, “You have a visitor mom.” She flickered her eyes open for a moment and closed them again. He sat next to her and put his hand on her arm and started telling her how beautiful she was and how it was so good to see her. She opened her eyes and smiled a little before closing them again. The girls stepped out and shut the door to give them privacy. Very shortly they heard her in there laughing and chatting up a storm. About an hour later, she pushed the button to call for help to use the bathroom.
Alissa took Bob out to give her privacy while Brooke and Stacy helped her. When Bob left the room, she told the girls that she never wanted the other man back here again. She wanted to see if they could help position her on the bed so Bob could lie next to her and hold her. They lay wrapped in each other’s arms for the rest of that day. She had been primarily sleeping at that point with short awake times. That day she never slept. They laughed and talked for hours and hours. Their faces were lit up like they were teenagers first in love. When he went to leave that evening, he told the girls that leaving their mom had always been the hardest part of seeing her. He told them it’s like there is an unexplainable pull that draws them together and leaving her for any length of time is excruciating.
The next day he came back to visit and ended up staying the night. He slept with her all snuggled into his arms head on his chest. Turns out Bob also has cancer and breathing is tough for him. He must go really slow and rest a lot. They were a perfect match. Vickie’s girls finally got to see her in love. She was like a whole new person. On the morning of November 9th, she woke up and was chatting with all 3 of her girls when she said, “I want to marry Bob. I wish I had done it 30 or more years ago, but I want to marry him now.” The girls were thrilled but stunned. They called Bob and filled him in and asked him what he thought about it. He was stunned but over the moon with joy. Vickie wanted to do it THAT DAY! The girls went to work. Good thing Alissa got ordained to perform wedding ceremonies years earlier. Stacy went shopping to get jewelry and flowers. With 6 hours to plan, it came together beautifully. That evening her bedroom was filled with family and even 2 of Bob’s daughters made it with only a couple of hours’ notice.
Vickie and Bob finally got their fairytale ending. She got to marry the man of her dreams. The man who watched her sleep with love pouring out of his eyes. The man who talked endlessly about how her beautiful eyes light up and twinkle when she looks at him. The way they looked at each other made everyone is the room tear up. True love. Unconditional love. Pure love.
They had eleven more days together. Eleven days of her lighting up when he walked into the room. Eleven days of him stroking her hair and telling her what a beautiful girl she is. He would spend the nights watching over her and calling us if she needed anything. He was with her and had his arm wrapped around her when she took her last breath. That is an unconditional type of love that everyone deserves to have in their lives, but few will ever experience. That is a love story that will be told for generations to come.
Vickie’s adventurous soul is now off to the greatest adventure yet. Although our hearts ache with the loss, we are so grateful she is out of pain. She is free of her body.
She had so many angels come across her path and give her guidance and love. Then she in turn was the angel that gave guidance and love to others.
Her beautiful life story reminds us that there is an order to things that we may never understand. It is not a straight line and there is no one “right” way to live life. Everyone has their own unique journey. Only you know the unique adventure that your heart is guiding you towards.
You deserved to fully love and be loved. Don’t settle for anything less.
She is survived by her husband Robert Bates, Mother Georgetta Penard, Brother Vern Penard, Sister Val Anderson (Vernon), daughters Alissa Coomer (Dave Marchetti), Stacy Carlson (Michael) and Brooke Beck (Jeff), Grandchildren Dustin Coomer, Brandy Coomer, Christian Penard, Sarah Coomer, Laina Ladd, great-grand daughter, Nina Jones.
Preceded in death by Father Raymond (Chuck, Charlie Brown) Penard.
We won’t say goodbye, we will say see you soon. Thank you for blessing us with your love and beautiful spirit. You have forever shaped our lives and your legacy will live on through your descendants and all of those that were blessed to know you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.