Vickie Sue Penard (Hoy, Bates) born February 5, 1954, transitioned back into spirit on November 20th, 2022. Her celebration of life will be held at Elim Lutheran Church in Range WI on Monday, November 28th from 4-7pm. She was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer and transitioned less than 2 months from diagnosis.

Vickie grew up on a small farm in the beautiful countryside near Range, WI. When she was little, you would find her riding cows or horses and exploring in the woods with her siblings. The house would be visited often by relatives and friends of her parents. That simple life ignited a longing in her to explore more of the world. She longed for adventure and new discoveries. She drove her parents a little crazy by constantly running off as a teenager, but that insatiable thirst for adventure never ceased right up to the end. Little did we know that one of the most epic love stories had started to unfold at that time, and it would continue for the next 52 years.

