Vi Ann V. Kuhn, age 76 of Amery, WI passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Vi Ann was born to Vin and Violet Ericson on November 28, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI. The Ericson family resided in Hudson, WI and subsequently relocated to Amery. Vi Ann attended and graduated from Amery High School. Vi Ann was united in a brief marriage to Miles Sorensen and was blessed with two sons, Lawrence and Christopher (Chris) Sorensen. In 1974, Vi Ann was united in marriage to Gerald (Jerry) Kuhn who had three children, Tim, Tom and Tracy. Vi Ann and Jerry shared 44 years of marriage until Jerry’s death in 2018. Vi Ann was employed at Am Tec until her date of retirement. Vi Ann and Jerry enjoyed time traveling, attending toy shows and spending time with their grandchildren and she was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Vi Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Vin and Violet Ericson; husbands Jerry Kuhn and Miles Sorensen; her son, Lawrence Sorensen and brother in law, Arlo Miller. Vi Ann is survived by her sister, Janice Miller (Ericson); nephew Kurt Miller and family; son Chris Sorensen; stepchildren, Tim, Tom and Tracy; grandchildren, Jami, Zachary, Emily, Adam, Brianna, Jennalle, Randy, and Dustin; her great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A private family interment will take place at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

