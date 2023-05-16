Vern F. Engebretson age 84 of Clear Lake, WI, died surrounded by his family, on Sunday May 7, 2023 at the Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, WI .
Vern F. Engebretson was born on March 17, 1939 in Reeve, WI the son of Ingval and Grace (Thomas) Engebretson. He grew up in the Reeve area and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1957. Vern was married to Beverly R. Lillie on February 4, 1956 in Clayton, WI. Together they made their home in Clear Lake, WI and raised 4 children, Sherry, Mindy, Julie and Steven. Over the years, Vern worked as a milk hauler, a banker, insurance salesman, and a tour bus and school bus driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, snowmobiling, camping, hunting and fishing. Vern was also active in the community as a scout master and in his Lutheran faith. He was especially proud of his work with the Masons, the Scottish Rite, and the Shriners serving as Potentate for the State of WI in 1993. Vern will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Vern is preceded in death by his wife Beverly; daughter, Sherry; his parents, Ingval and Grace Engebretson; sisters, Marie VanBlaircom, Francis Denley, Virgil Rothe and Doris Voltz.
He is survived by daughters and son, Mindy (Glen) Sander - Seal Beach, CA, Julie (Tim Pitzen) Engebretson - Clear Lake, WI, Steven (Katina) Engebretson - Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Garrett Sander, Darren Sander and Courtney Sander, Alex (Lisa) Dix, Levi Dix, Spencer (Brad) Nierenhausen, Cori (Tessa) Engebretson and Carter Engebretson, great grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Abigail, Breanna, Adeline, Mave, Ellis and Gavin; many relatives and friends.
Memorial Service at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. Visitation on Friday, May 12 from 2 - 7 pm at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake and Saturday at the Covenant Church one hour before the service. Masonic Service will be at 7 pm on Friday May 12, 2023 at the funeral home. Clergy - Rev. Margaret Grant. Interment at - Clear Lake Cemetery - Clear Lake, WI. Scheuermann Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Clear Lake, WI. www.clearlakefuneralhome.com
