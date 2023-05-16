Vern F. Engebretson

Vern F. Engebretson age 84 of Clear Lake, WI, died surrounded by his family, on Sunday May 7, 2023 at the Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, WI .

Vern F. Engebretson was born on March 17, 1939 in Reeve, WI the son of Ingval and Grace (Thomas) Engebretson. He grew up in the Reeve area and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1957. Vern was married to Beverly R. Lillie on February 4, 1956 in Clayton, WI. Together they made their home in Clear Lake, WI and raised 4 children, Sherry, Mindy, Julie and Steven. Over the years, Vern worked as a milk hauler, a banker, insurance salesman, and a tour bus and school bus driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, snowmobiling, camping, hunting and fishing. Vern was also active in the community as a scout master and in his Lutheran faith. He was especially proud of his work with the Masons, the Scottish Rite, and the Shriners serving as Potentate for the State of WI in 1993. Vern will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.