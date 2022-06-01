Vern Eugene Albrecht, 93, of Fishers, Indiana passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Vern was born in Ladysmith Wisconsin on September 11, 1928 to the late Hannah and Charles Albrecht.
After graduating high school in 1948 he worked several jobs. He enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was one of the first jet aircraft mechanics working on the B45. After his four-year service commitment was completed, he began his career in the electronics industry furthering his education with self-study and in person classes.
After moving his family across country working at Boeing, AMF and Fabri-Tek (Amery Wisconsin), he started two successful electronic businesses; BH Electronics and Nova Tran Corp. He wanted to raise his family in small town Wisconsin and gave employment opportunities to many.
Vern married Patricia Albrecht in 1948, and together they raised four children. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was lovingly known as “Baba” to his grandchildren. Vern always had a joke for every occasion and was always friendly and pleasant to everyone he met. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, discussing religion and philosophy and being outdoors. He loved to travel and especially enjoyed the family cruises to Alaska and the Mexican Riviera.
Vern is survived by his children Debra Robarge (Allen) and Gregory Albrecht (Charlotte); his grandchildren Nicholas Robarge, Tyler Robarge, Drew Robarge, Jeremiah Albrecht, Benjamin Albrecht, Brittany Mixon and Brett Albrecht. He also leaves to cherish his memory 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Vern was preceded in death his wife, Patricia, by his daughter Susan Albrecht and his son Thomas Albrecht. A special thank you to the special caregivers at Meadow Brook Senior Living, especially Stephanie and Michelle and to the caring nurses and staff of Paradigm Hospice, especially Natasha. Your loving care and concern made all the difference in Dad’s life and ours.
A visitation for Vern will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers, Indiana 46038, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery. Link to live stream at time of service: https://sldmfishers.org/live-stream-funeral-masses-at-sldm
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vern's memory may be made to the Indiana School for the Deaf, 1200 E 42nd St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46205; and St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the family.
