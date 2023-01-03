Valerie Ann Jatzo

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Valerie A. Jatzo passed away on September 19, 2022. Beloved Wife of James for a loving 50 years. Loving Daughter of the late Peter and Delores (nee Stesniak) Moskal, Dear Sisters of Cheryl (Richard Jackson) Moskal, the late Gary Moskal (Angela – Angie), Darice (Rick) Allram, the late Craig Moskal and Colleen Nordby, Loving Mother to Pamela (Kevin) Johnson, and Dear Aunt to the late Michael Jatzo, Greg (Vicky) Jatzo, Andy (Kriss) Jatzo, BreeAnna (Scott) Huber, Brittney (Brian) Clow, Chad
(Amy) Allram, Michelle (Brandt) Buckley, Travis (Justina) Allram, Chase (Amanda) Nordby, Rachel Nordby, MiKayla Nordby, Courtney Moskal, Tiffany Moskal and Christopher Moskal.
Val was born in Amery, WI on February 12, 1951 and grew up on a dairy farm in Clayton, WI. After graduating high school and attending beauty school, she moved to Iron River, WI where she met her loving husband of 50 years, Jim. Shortly after they moved to Bridgeview Illinois, and raised their daughter Pamela. Val worked as a beautician at multiple area nursing homes for over 40 years. She enjoyed socializing with the residents just as much as she enjoyed doing their hair.
Val appreciated any social activity she could get involved in, chili and rib cookoffs, family reunions, graduations, birthdays, promotional ceremonies; anything that had to do with people, she was there. Val always kept track of everyone's special days; phone calls and cards were a must for her. Val really enjoyed anything to do with family and friends. Whether it be family vacations, trips up north to Wisconsin, or being with her close friends at her and Jim's favorite place, the Roadhouse.
All throughout her courageous battle with cancer, she remained selfless, always thinking about everyone else and how they are doing. She'll be greatly missed and never forgotten!
Val will be laid to rest at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the Jatzo family kindly asks that you consider a memorial
contribution in Val's name to The American Association for Cancer Research
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.