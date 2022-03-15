Tony Robak

On the evening of Saturday, August 14th, 2021, Tony died at the scene of an automobile accident near Amery, WI. Tony was 57 years old.
Tony was born on April 13, 1964 in Columbus, Nebraska to his parents Cleo and Jennie (Hayek) Robak. He graduated from Columbus High School, class of 1982. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a degree in Physics in 1987. Tony served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm as a Radar Technician on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. He was united in marriage to Lisa Carr on August 8, 2008. Lisa was the love of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing in his youth. Tony worked on complex problems in the subjects of mathematics and physics during his free time throughout most of his life. There was never a problem he wouldn’t tackle. Tony made friends wherever he went, he will be missed by many.
Tony is survived by his wife Lisa (Carr) Robak of Amery, WI; his sisters Karen (Stanley) Brashears of Chicago, IL, Kim Robak (William Mueller) of Lincoln, NE, Andrea (Kyle) McAllister of Omaha, NE; his brothers Frank Robak (Marcy Wyrens) of Ceresco, NE and Kurt (Susan) Robak of Lincoln, NE; and, many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Senator Jennie (Hayek) Robak.
Memorial service for Tony will be held 11AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 10AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Amery Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Amery VFW Post 7929.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.