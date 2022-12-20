Thomas S. Olson

Thomas S. Olson, age 82 of Durand, died peacefully Friday December 16, 2022 at AdventHealth-Durand.

Tom was born on November 21, 1940. He was the son of Sidney and Ruth (Hoffman) Olson. Tom was brought up in St. Paul, MN, where he graduated from Mechanic Arts High School. After school, Tom joined the U.S. Navy where he served for nine years. After being honorably discharged, Tom met and married his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Hunt. They were married in April of 1969. After marriage, they lived in St. Paul for several years before moving to Amery, WI and finally to Durand where Tom retired from construction after 30 years. Tom and Barb maintained the apartments in Durand for five years.

