On Thursday, May 25th, 2023, Thomas Olson, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 79.

Tom was born on March 15th, 1944 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Fred and Elvina Olson. He received his bachelor of science in agriculture from UW-River Falls in 1966. His careers over the years included agricultural finance, farming, and real estate appraising. 

