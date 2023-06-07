On Thursday, May 25th, 2023, Thomas Olson, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 79.
Tom was born on March 15th, 1944 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Fred and Elvina Olson. He received his bachelor of science in agriculture from UW-River Falls in 1966. His careers over the years included agricultural finance, farming, and real estate appraising.
He married the love of his life, Janice Habben, June 26, 1965. They had 57 wonderful years together. They raised two daughters: Cindy, Christi, and one son, Curt.
Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of learning and sharing his knowledge, but most of all his love for his family. When he finally retired, he continued with his hobbies of wood turning and his love of the outdoors including ice fishing.
Tom was preceded in death by: his father, Fred, his mother, Elvina; his siblings, Fred Olson, Jr. and Beverly Gronlund; and his son, Curt. He is survived by his wife Janice; his daughters, Cindy (Dave) McNamara, Christi (Marco) Voce; his grandchildren Jamie Kerestes, Aaron McNamara, Kyle McNamara, Allison (Elliot Horan) Voce, and Suzanne (Cody) Graham; his great grandchildren, James and Caterina Kerestes; his siblings Ardis Amundson, William (Clara LeBlanc) Olson, and Gurine (John) Gall; along with numerous nieces, nephews & dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30th from 4-6:30 p.m., with a short service from 6:30-7:00 p.m. This will be held at the Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake, Wi. A celebration of life will be held on June 25th from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the Turtle Lake Park, Ritchie Pavilion.
