Thomas H. Nonemacher, Jr., age 55 of Turtle Lake, WI, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021 at the Marshfield Hospital after complication from heart surgery.
Thomas Henry Nonemacher was born on September 24, 1965 in Southington, Connecticut, the son of Thomas and Bertha (Caldwell) Nonemacher. He grew up in Brookfield, VT and at the age of 17 moved to the Clayton-Clear Lake area graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1984. After graduation, Tom attended WITC and received a degree in dairy herd management. On July 27, 1985, Tom was married to Julie Anna Dietrich at the East Lincoln Alliance Church in Amery, WI. Together they made their home and farmed in rural Turtle Lake and raised 3 children, Alyssa, David and Kent. In addition to farming, Tom was also employed at Jennie -O in Barron and drove Kobussen coach buses for the Turtle Lake Casino. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors observing nature, hunting, collecting guns, inspecting and admiring farm equipment. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Tom, Sr. and Bertha.
Survived by: wife - Julie Nonemacher; daughters and sons, Alyssa (Fred Shananaquet) Nonemacher, David Nonemacher, and Kent Nonemacher; grandchildren, Evan, Eden, and Embry; step parents, Conrad Kent Caldwell and Micki Nonemacher; brothers, Christopher and Stephen Nonemacher; step brothers and sisters, Matthew Caldwell, Jennifer Caron, Matt, Darcy, John, Jacob, and Mike Nonemacher; and many relatives, family and friends.
Memorial Service will be 11 am on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the East Lincoln Alliance Church in rural Amery, WI. There will be a visitation from 4-7 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home and an hour before the service at the church on Monday.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
