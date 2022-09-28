Thomas C. McElfresh

Thomas C. McElfresh of Amery, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 23, 2022 after a chronic illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dean McElfresh and Barbara Ann McEiver, and his father in law Lyle Fox. He leaves behind his wife Susan (Fox); children Patrick (Nicky), Jacquie Schlosser (Chris); grandchildren Colin and Connor; and brothers John, Michael, and Keith; sisters Katherine (Larry), and Heidie; his mother in law Bernice; stepfather Keith (Pat) Constant, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was born on December 9, 1963, in New Richmond, WI. He graduated from Amery High School in 1982, where he remained throughout his life. He attended Balsam Lutheran church, and was happiest coaching youth sports, supporting the AHS marching band as a band aide, and while outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, or swimming.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.