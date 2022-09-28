Thomas C. McElfresh of Amery, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 23, 2022 after a chronic illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dean McElfresh and Barbara Ann McEiver, and his father in law Lyle Fox. He leaves behind his wife Susan (Fox); children Patrick (Nicky), Jacquie Schlosser (Chris); grandchildren Colin and Connor; and brothers John, Michael, and Keith; sisters Katherine (Larry), and Heidie; his mother in law Bernice; stepfather Keith (Pat) Constant, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was born on December 9, 1963, in New Richmond, WI. He graduated from Amery High School in 1982, where he remained throughout his life. He attended Balsam Lutheran church, and was happiest coaching youth sports, supporting the AHS marching band as a band aide, and while outdoors hunting, fishing, gardening, or swimming.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Balsam Lutheran Church in rural Amery. Burial will take place at the Fox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers we invite you to make a donation in Tom’s honor to the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool fund, Toys for Tots, or Hometown Heroes Outdoors.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.