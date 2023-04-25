Theresa "Rose" Frisco (Tary) of Amery, Wisconsin passed away at the age of 88 on February 2, 2023. She was born in 1934 to Helen Yuhasz and John Tary. Both of her parents were of Hungarian descent and immigrated via Ellis Island from Austria around 1905. Rose was born and raised in Gary, Indiana. Her mother, Helen, ran a frozen custard stand in Gary and was an exceptional baker. She passed that talent on to Rose. In fact, she was such an amazing baker that it led to many altercations over the last piece of torte. Her father was a machinist and a man of strong faith in Jesus. Rose married her childhood friend, James "Jim" Frisco (deceased 1988) on April 25, 1953 in the Chicago area. Rose worked in the restaurant and delicatessen industry and Jim worked at US Steel in Gary. Rose had 5 sons: Jim Frisco Jr. of Amery, WI; John Frisco (deceased 2011) of Amery, WI; Joe Frisco of Seattle, WA; Mitch Frisco of Lakeland, MN and Don Frisco of Aberdeen, SD. Rose and Jim moved to Amery, Wisconsin in 1979 which was around the time the Steel Mills in the Gary area experienced massive layoffs.
Rose was a very talented woman. She excelled at decorating cakes and loved to bake, cook and paint. She was the hostess of many family gatherings and did it with much style and grace. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and fishing. However, anyone who knows Rose can attest to the fact that she loved music and dancing the most. Rose could cut a rug with the best of them and one could only hope to keep up with her.
Rose is loved and will be missed by many: her Son James Frisco Jr. and grandsons, Jason Frisco of Stillwater, MN and Tim Frisco of Amery, WI; her Daughter-in-Law Patty Frisco of St. Croix Falls, WI and grandsons, Andy Frisco of New Richmond, WI and Bob Frisco of Deronda, WI; her Daughter-in-law Marcia (Stindle) Frisco and grandsons, Austin Frisco of Deer Park, WI and Anatoly, Emily and Trinity Frisco of Rice Lake, WI; her Son Joe Frisco of Seattle, WA and grandson, Dillon Frisco of Houston, TX; her Son Mitch Frisco and daughter-in-law Cindy Frisco of Lakeland, MN; her Son Don Frisco and daughter-in-law Delona (Emerson) Frisco and grandson John Frisco of Rochester, MN and granddaughter Claire (Frisco) Johnson (Ryan Johnson) and great grandson Luke Johnson and great granddaughter Isla Johnson of Colorado Springs, C0.
Rose was preceded in death by her granddaughter Joy (Frisco) Dominiuqe, son John Frisco, brother Joseph Terry, husband James Frisco Sr., sister Helen Vargo, brother Julius Vargo, father John Tary, and mother Helen Tary. A Memorial Service for Rose will be held in at 7:00pm on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Williamson White Funeral Home. There will be a visitation 2 hours prior to the service on Friday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
