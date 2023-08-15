Terry Lee Holland

Terry Lee Holland, age 65, of Deer Park, WI passed away on August 8, 2023.

Terry was born in St. Croix Falls, WI to Robert Holland and Joanne Carufel on January 16, 1958. He grew up in Taylors Falls, MN, and graduated from Taylors Falls High School in 1976. He was married to Geri Holland for 35 years. Terry worked in construction and home repair until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and hunting with his dogs. He also enjoyed computer games and board games. Most of all, he loved being a grandpa.

