Terry Lee Holland, age 65, of Deer Park, WI passed away on August 8, 2023.
Terry was born in St. Croix Falls, WI to Robert Holland and Joanne Carufel on January 16, 1958. He grew up in Taylors Falls, MN, and graduated from Taylors Falls High School in 1976. He was married to Geri Holland for 35 years. Terry worked in construction and home repair until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and hunting with his dogs. He also enjoyed computer games and board games. Most of all, he loved being a grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Holland and Joanne Carufel-Alling; his sister, Deborah Tucker; his brother, Kevin Holland; and his stepdaughter, Kim Riske.
Terry is survived by his wife, Geri Holland; daughters, Trisha Belleisle and Lacey Holland; stepchildren, Jeff (Donna) Berquam, Brenda (Cole) Gannon, and Stacy Stewart; brothers, Vernon (Barb) Holland and Richard Holland; sister, Norma (Ron) Gafner; half-sisters, Bobbi (Will) Mishler and Jodi (Brad) Kalpin; grandchildren, Avalon Holland and Ella Belleisle; as well as 20 step-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 4 to 7 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A Graveside Service will take place at East Lincoln Cemetery in Amery on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:30 am.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
