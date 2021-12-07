Tavis Bader

Tavis Riley Bader of Amery/Deer Park, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 4th, 2021 in Deer Park, Wisconsin. Tavis was born on April 10th, 2002 in Amery, Wisconsin to his parents Tricia and Mike Fickbohm. Tavis spent his early years in Wausau, Wisconsin until his family moved back to Amery where he graduated in 2020. Tavis had big plans for his future and it centered around his continued service to his community on the Amery Fire Department where he was an active member. This was a role that Tavis was incredibly proud to have as from the time he could walk and talk, he wanted to be a fireman. If you were lucky enough to have known Tavis, then you know how incredibly amazing he was and will forever remain. Tavis had many father figures in his life who helped to shape him into the young man he was becoming. His step father Robert VanErp, his close friend Pat Lyons, his Uncle Tony Klegin, and all the wonderful men on the Amery Fire Department. They often say it takes a village to raise a child and Tavis had an amazing village. Tavis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Gilbert and Shirley Costilla, paternal grandfather Robert Bader and paternal grandmothers Delores Kurtz and Kathleen VanErp as well as his Uncle Chris Fickbohm. Tavis is survived by his parents Tricia and Mike Fickbohm, Step father Robert VanErp, Sisters and bothers, Sierra(Jake) Bradway, Kayla(Adam) Hall, Nick VanErp, Brandon VanErp, Tristin Bader, Hunter Fickbohm, Harrison Fickbohm, Teanna(Trenton) Leatherman, Tasia Bader, Kyler VanErp, Olivia VanErp, Naomi Bader and Leona VanErp. His grandparents Jill and Scott Riebe, nieces Aubrey, Leila and Raleigh, and nephews Ezra, Jaxon, Avery, his uncle Gilbert Costilla Jr, his Aunt Holly Schuldt as well as his Aunt Cathy and Uncle Tony Klegin and cousins Cheyanna Davis, Tyree Davis, Shakayla Davis(Parker Shelby), Brenna Davis and little Nolan Shelby and Cora Merrill, as well as many other family and friends and his precious pup Tilly. Tavis will be truly missed by all who loved him and his memory will be kept in our hearts.
Visitation for Tavis will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 4 to 7 pm at the Williamson – White Funeral Home in Amery as well as 1 hour prior to services on Thursday. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday at the funeral home with interment following at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
