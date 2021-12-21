Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of our beautiful daughter, loving wife, and adoring mother, Tammy Jean Zmuda (Larson). At age 52, she won the battle against cancer and was welcomed into Heaven on December 14, 2021. Our greatest loss is Heaven’s gain and we look forward to being reunited with her through our faith, knowing God is good and love is eternal.
The second of five children, Tammy was born on June 21, 1969, to Gaynor and Carol (Briese) Larson. She was raised and attended school in Amery up until her senior year, when she moved to and graduated from St. Croix Falls (WI) High School in 1987. On April 25, 1992, she married Tracy Zmuda at Little Falls Lutheran Church. They welcomed five children and one angel into the world. Tammy dedicated her life to her family, children, and community. She was an active parent and volunteer throughout her children’s education at Amery School. With her camera often by her side, she enjoyed taking photos–knowing how important it is to capture memories. We are grateful for the memories she gave us and the love that she left with us.
She was greeted in Heaven by her father: Gaynor Larson; elder sister: Tracy Larson; children: Zachary, Kaden, and Kailey Zmuda. Left to mourn is her husband of 29-years, Tracy; children: Kimberly (Jonathon) Taylor, Kelsey Zmuda, and Kameron Zmuda; mother, Carol Larson; siblings: Kenneth Larson, Heather (Billy) Thayer, and Jamie (Stephanie) Larson; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Visitation was held on Monday, December 20th at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Funeral and burial was held the following day at Little Falls Lutheran Church, also in Amery. Burial took place at the Little Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, funeral expense donations and cards are greatly appreciated by the family. Please direct these to Kimberly Taylor at 7041 Willow Lane, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
