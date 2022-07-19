Sylvia Mae (Lammert) Bracht passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at the age of 89. Sylvia was born May 21st, 1933, in Rice Lake, WI to John and Adelaide (Matton) Lammert. Sylvia grew up on a farm rural Rice Lake with 8 siblings. On December 23, 1951, Sylvia was joined in marriage to Roy Henry Bracht at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wyoming MN while Roy was home on leave from the Military. Roy and Sylvia were blessed with 5 children, Christine, Alan, Marian, Neil, and Dale. Sylvia and Roy lived in Stacy, MN and other various places until 1964 when they settled in St. Croix falls WI to raise their family.
Together Roy and Sylvia had a farm where they milked cows, raised pigs, horses, chickens, and goats Sylvia always tended to hurt or injured animals, often bringing them in the house to heal. One of Sylvia’s passions were her flower gardens. She loved caring for her flowers along with growing a garden. Sylvia enjoyed canning the crops harvested from her garden. Sylvia’s other hobbies included baking, dancing (Square and Polka), crocheting, sewing, and crafting. Sylvia also made clothing for her family, friends, and neighbors in her spare time. Long after the farm animals were gone Sylvia loved feeding and watching all the birds at her feeders.
Sylvia served in various positions over the years including a housekeeper at Dalles House Motel, a laborer at Frabritec, foster parent, and a housekeeper at Good Samaritan Nursing home. At Good Sam’s she wasn’t only in housekeeping, Sylvia did the crafts, maintained the bulletin boards, and brought residents home to tour the farm. She retired from Good Samaritan, in 1998, after many years of service.
Sylvia took pride in her children, grandchildren (16), and great-grandchildren (52) with another one anticipated any day. She will be remembered for her devout faith, unconditional love, spunkiness, wit, laughter, and stubbornness.
Sylvia is proceeded in death by her husband, Roy; parents; siblings, Elvera Prokosh, Beatrice Irvin, John Lammert, Bernice Lammert, Donald Lammert; brother-in- laws Jim Prokosh and Alfred Irvin; sons-in-laws Gordon Aikin and Ronald Wilson; and grandchild Aaron Bracht. She survived by siblings Gloria (Warren) Westlund, Verna (Dave) Ittner; daughters, Christine Wilson and Marian (Lazaro) Gonzalez; sons, Alan Bracht, Neil Bracht, and Dale (Pam Hutton) Bracht; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI with visitation on hour prior to the service. A burial will follow the service at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at 2:45 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.