Sydney Gene Nevin, 98, of Cumberland died, on January 11, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center. He was born June 29, 1923 in Cumberland, WI to Samuel and Gertrude (Warland) Nevin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday March 19, 2022 at First Lutheran Church - Cumberland with Pastor Timothy Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. Military honors accorded by Anderson-Thomson Post #98 American Legion, Cumberland. Visitation will be from 1:30-2 PM.
Memorials can be sent to the Bethany Cemetery Association.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
