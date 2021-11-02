Susanna M. Ness

Susanna May (Sue, Susan, Susie) Ness passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her husband and children on October 22, 2021 and is now at peace with the Lord. Born September 4, 1941, to Jacob and Blanche Brown in St. Paul, Sue spent her early years with her family in Roseville and attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and Alexander Ramsey High School. After graduating in 1959 she worked for Dr.Waas and Dr. Amerongen in St. Paul. She married her first husband George Biebl in 1961, they moved to Stillwater, MN where she worked as a medical transcriptionist at Lakeview Memorial Hospital and with George raised her family. Living in Stillwater for over 20 years Susan enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends going bowling, camping, cooking, sharing recipes, entertaining, and sharing great conversation. You never had to ask her twice to spend an afternoon going shopping and she loved to go out to lunch with her friends. After losing her first husband in 1983, Susan remained in Stillwater until her children graduated from high school.
In 1989, she married again and was able to start a wonderful life with her second husband Dennis Ness. Together they joined their families and enjoyed spending time as an extended family. Moving from the St. Croix Valley they lived in White Bear Lake, Eden Prairie and Forest Lake and later enjoyed summers in Minnesota and winters in Palm Springs, CA. After retirement Susan and Denny were able to spend their days traveling and visiting family and friends from coast to coast including Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada. Together they also fulfilled their dreams of traveling abroad to Australia, France, and Italy. Recently, they settled in their final happy place of Amery Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Wapogasset. Susan relished the quiet of living on the lake, interacting with the wildlife, and watching the seasons change.
Loved by all who knew her. Susan was a devoted, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She is preceded in death by her first husband George Biebl, her parents Jacob and Blanche Brown, and her brother Charles Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years Dennis Ness, her daughter Julie (David) Ball, her son John (Sarah) Biebl, Stepchildren Rick (Jessie) Ness, Debbie (Jeff) Gjerde, Dan (Shanna) Ness and Cindy (Hal) Price, Sister Margaret (Ron) Jacoboski, Sister-in-Law Noreen (Charles) Brown and her precious grandchildren Connor Bowers, Charlotte Biebl, Danielle and James Gjerde and Samantha, Ethan, Mikaela and Elliana Ness. Nieces, Jenny, Laurie, Jodie, Debbie, Amie, Barb, Kris, and nephews Charles Jr., Mike, Larry and David as well as her childhood friend Jill Barsokine.
Susan’s family and friends will gather to say goodbye in a private gathering in Amery, WI and later in California. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
