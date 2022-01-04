Steven Todd Bielmeier, age 59, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. He was born on July 27, 1962 to James and Polly Bielmeier in Wautoma, WI. He was the middle child that included his brothers Mike and Randy. Steve graduated from Wautoma High School where he played football, baseball, and was a member of the 1980 state championship basketball team.
Steve married Sue, his wife of 33 years, on July 16, 1988. They treasured every minute raising two wonderful children, Steven and Mackenzie. He leaves his family with wonderful memories of family trips, little league, booster basketball games, dance and piano recitals. He warmly welcomed daughter-in-law Kelsey and soon to be son-in-law Will to the family. His proudest moment was becoming a grandfather to Hayden in February.
Steve was a teacher and coach for Amery School District for 35 years and recently retired in 2021. Steve was passionate about contemporary history and physical fitness and taught social studies and physical education at Amery High School. Steve coached football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and started the school’s ice fishing and trapshooting teams. He honored veterans and their service to our country by taking them out to breakfast and engaging in his history classes. Most of the time Steve could be found in the weight room. He was a mentor to so many young adults - his door was always open.
Steve loved spending time with family playing cards, hanging out in the backyard, and going to the Dubuque dog track. He adored his greyhound, Betty, and took her for long walks every day. Steve and Sue loved to travel and always looked forward to their next adventure together. He had many friends and checked in with them often. Together they enjoyed fishing, hunting, refereeing, attending sports games, and breakfasts. Every person he met felt a connection with him.
Steve is lovingly survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Steven (Kelsey) and Mackenzie (Will); his parents, Jim & Polly; his brothers, Mike (Colleen) and Randy (Maureen); his granddaughter, Hayden; parents-in-law Cecil & Bernice Anderson; sister-in-law, Michelle (Jon) Taschek; brother-in-law, Dale (Colette) Anderson; brother-in-law, Don (Stacey) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
A visitation took place from 3:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, December 31 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A funeral service was held at 11:00AM on January 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, WI with a viewing an hour beforehand at the church. Reverend Paul Green officiated.
To view a video tribute and sign an online guestbook please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
