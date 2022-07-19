We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Stacy Swiontek, age 57, who passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2022 at his home in Amery.
Stacy was born on April 3, 1965 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Russel and Carol (Lehmann) Swiontek. He was a loving father, who loved spending time with his family, and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Stacy leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Lori Swiontek; his two loving children, Jeremy Haines and Kassandra Swiontek; his beautiful granddaughter, Charlie Miller; his mother Carol Swiontek; sister Tammy, brother Stanley (Kay), sister Trudy (Dennis); his God Son Tyler, many nieces and nephews as well as other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Russ Swiontek.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Alliance Church of the Valley in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, 1259 State Road 35. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
