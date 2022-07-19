Stacy Swiontek

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Stacy Swiontek, age 57, who passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2022 at his home in Amery.

Stacy was born on April 3, 1965 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Russel and Carol (Lehmann) Swiontek. He was a loving father, who loved spending time with his family, and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.