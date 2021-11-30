Sierra Amelia Gale Osborne of Deer Park, WI passed away on November 21, 2021 at 16 years old. She was a sweet, silly, sassy, beautiful young lady who saw the best in people and wanted to share her light with others. Sierra was excited to become a mother to her unborn baby with Tyler. She was always willing to help out anyone who was hurting, and she was especially known for her love of animals, from ferrets to horses. She currently had 5 Huskies, 2 Yorkies, a Staffordshire Terrier, and a Great Dane, as well as 9 cats, most of whom were strays or she saved from being put down. She is survived by her mother, Tasha Swint, her father and step-mother, Donald and Helen Osborne, her brother, Darian Koch, her Granny and Papa, Harry and Ginger Hall, her Grammy and Papa Gale and Danny Osborne, her grandpa and grandma Donald Osborne and Joyce Marlowe, and her great grandpa, Calvin Mason, her Great Grandma, Jackie Swint, her boyfriend, Tyler Melton, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. She was a little “sister” to Rueben and a big “sister” to Serenity, Laiken, and several others. Funeral services for Sierra will take place at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Apple River Community Church with Pastor Justin Hosking officiating. Sierra’s visitation will take place from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
