Shirley Warner Buhr, 93, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Orchard View Terrace, New Richmond, WI.
Shirley Mary Ann Warner Buhr was born January 23, 1930, in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Haug) Clementson. She was the youngest of 8 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church, attended Grantsburg Public Schools and graduated Class of 1948. Following graduation, she attended Polk County Normal School receiving a two-year elementary teacher’s license. She would go on to student teach at Branstad Public Schools. On October 28, 1950 she married David Warner and settled in Black Brook Township until they permanently moved to Clear Lake in 1953 where they farmed. This union was blessed with nine children, five boys and four girls the first born in 1951 and the last in 1965.
She was a devoted wife and mother working alongside her husband farming and raising their family. Aside from being a great cook and baker, she would sew for the family, raise a bountiful garden, and attend her children and grandchildren’s school, sports and church activities. It was commonplace to see and hear Shirley cheering from the sidelines at sporting events well into her 80s. She was a faithful lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, dedicating her time over the years as Sunday School Superintendent, member of the choir, Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, and quilting groups. In addition she was an active member of the local Homemakers and Polk County Farm Bureau. Off the farm she took odd jobs at the Stokely pea cannery, Skogmos Clothing Store, Clear Lake Café, teachers’ aid and cafeteria worker for Clear Lake Elementary School until her retirement.
After the death of David in 1980, she remarried in 1982 to Ralph Buhr of Clear Lake only to lose yet another husband to cancer within a few short years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, David and Ralph; great-grandson, Preston; son-in-laws Marvin Voeltz and Matthew Bartz; brothers (Roger, Allen, Earl, Arthur), sisters (Irene, Harriette, Lucille), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is survived by: children Greg (Jolee) Warner, Geoff Warner, Denise Voeltz, Leanne Bartz, Mark (Deb) Warner, Cindy (Kevin) Anderson, Paul (Betty Jo) Warner, Charles Warner, Sheryl (Dale) Wirth, 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandson, Sister-in-law Delores Clementson and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on March 24, 2023, 11 am, First Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, WI. Pastor Bryan Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held March 23, 2023, 4-7 pm and one hour prior to the service at First Lutheran. Interment immediately following the service at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
