Shirley Warner Buhr

Shirley Warner Buhr, 93, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Orchard View Terrace, New Richmond, WI.  

Shirley Mary Ann Warner Buhr was born January 23, 1930, in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Anna (Haug) Clementson.  She was the youngest of 8 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church, attended Grantsburg Public Schools and graduated Class of 1948.  Following graduation, she attended Polk County Normal School receiving a two-year elementary teacher’s license.  She would go on to student teach at Branstad Public Schools.  On October 28, 1950 she married David Warner and settled in Black Brook Township until they permanently moved to Clear Lake in 1953 where they farmed.  This union was blessed with nine children, five boys and four girls the first born in 1951 and the last in 1965.

