Shirley Johnson

Shirley Maxine Eidem was born August 15, 1928 to Alvin W Eidem and Katherine Bolin Eidem. She had 6 brothers and sisters: Lorraine, Eileen, Eleanor, Gene, Alvin and Tracy. She grew up in and around Maiden Rock and the Lake Pepin area. Shirley graduated from Ellsworth high school. She met Howard Johnson as a freshman in high school and they married soon after his return from serving in the Navy during World War II. Their first daughter, Rita, passed tragically early, at 6 months of age. They raised three children; Richard, Joy and Sandra. During her life Shirley lived in many places including South Dakota, Illinois, Arizona, Missouri, Colorado, Washington and Wisconsin. Shirley loved music. She played piano and sang in the church choir for many years. She taught Sunday school and confirmation classes. She was active in Ladies’ Circle for many years. She was active in church sponsored bake sales, rummage sales and charity food sales events. She also participated in the PTA. Shirley enjoyed holiday family gatherings. She often invited friends and newcomers; concerned that no one was left out or lonely during festive times. She embraced her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed making many special dishes during holidays. Sandbakkels , lefse, spritz and rommegrot were challenging favorites. She loved birds, flowers, animals and many long-term friends. She had many beloved canine companions through the years and derived great comfort from them. She loved her 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Shirley enjoyed traveling. She and Howard visited Canada, Nova Scotia, Mexico, Central America, Scotland, Europe, and Spain and took several cruises. They were involved in a student exchange program with Central American countries. Shirley worked for many years at Hewlett-Packard as a government contract administrator. After retiring from H-P she eventually landed in Amery. She then worked for several years in HR for Land-O-Lakes in Clear Lake. Shirley was like the energizer bunny. She never stopped, never sat down. It was hard to get her to stop long enough even to sit down for a meal. She was fortunate to have been very healthy all her life.
Shirley was preceded in death by daughter Rita, and Howard “Bud” Johnson, her husband of over 60 years. She is survived by her sister Eleanor Diercks, brothers Alvin and Tracy Eidem, her 3 loving children, 4 granddaughters and 3 great grandsons. Rest in peace Mom.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Congregational Church UCC in Amery, WI. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Ellsworth, WI.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.