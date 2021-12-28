Shirley I. Schilling, age 94, died peacefully beside family on December 22, 2021.
Shirley was born in Minneapolis, MN on November 17, 1927. Daughter of Harry and Virgie Nichols. She spent most of her life in Polk County, WI with brief periods in Matanuska Valley as a colonist in Palmer, Alaska in 1935, South St Paul after her marriage, and Northeast Minneapolis. She then lived most of her life south of Big Round Lake on land purchased by her husband in his youth.
She was united in marriage to Max Schilling on September 18, 1948. They had two daughters, Linda and Mary.
Shirley attended nurses training at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, graduating in 1948. She spent her entire working career as a registered nurse.
She raised a garden to enjoy and share for many, many years. She enjoyed all that nature had to give as well as worldwide travel in six out of seven continents. Twice she booked trips to Antarctica, but both were canceled. She had many hobbies including stopping at many garage sales and antique stores on her travels as well as button collecting. She was a member of the National Button Society for over 35 years and many of us know her as the “Button Lady.”
Those who loved her admired her spirit for life, her faith, and her determination to be self-sufficient.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband Max, and daughter Mary.
Survived by daughter, Linda (Randy) Hostrup; Grandchildren: Brent (Lori) Hostrup, Rochelle (Ben) Brede, Angie (Jeremy) Anderson, Lindsay (Jake) Butzer, and Christina Thompson; Great Grandchildren: Brittany (David) Murdo, Brandon Hostrup, Kaylee Anderson, Kaiden Butzer, and Ella Butzer; Great, Great Grandchildren: Amiyah Murdo and Blake Hostrup.
The funeral service for Shirley will be held at the Georgetown Lutheran Church on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Frederic, Wisconsin following the lunch. Casket bearers will be Brent Hostrup, Brad Schilling, Jeremy Anderson, Benjamin Brede, Jake Butzer, and Brand Hostrup. Shirley will have one honorary casket bearer, Paul Thompson.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
