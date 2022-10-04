Shirley Arlene Satterlund

Shirley Arlene Satterlund, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Amery Hospital.

Shirley was born in Amherst, Massachusetts on October 9, 1930. She was the daughter of Clayton and Mildred Farrar. When she was nine, her father accepted a teaching and research professorship for the USDA at UW Madison. Shirley completed her high school and university education there.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.