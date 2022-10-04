Shirley Arlene Satterlund, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Amery Hospital.
Shirley was born in Amherst, Massachusetts on October 9, 1930. She was the daughter of Clayton and Mildred Farrar. When she was nine, her father accepted a teaching and research professorship for the USDA at UW Madison. Shirley completed her high school and university education there.
In 1952, Shirley moved to Amery to start her career as a home economics teacher, and there she met a young dentist, Dr. Paul H. Satterlund. They were married in 1953. In the next seven years, they had four daughters and a son. Shirley and Paul were married for 67 years.
Shirley was a loving, generous mother with excellent homemaking skills. She was an expert seamstress and sewed many of her family’s clothes, including a wedding dress that all four daughters wore. She also designed and made unique Christmas stockings, quilts and hand-knit sweaters for her sixteen grandchildren. Shirley was an excellent cook. She delighted her family with delicious and beautiful meals, pies, cakes and cookies, and her special homemade rolls.
Shirley was dedicated to her church community her entire life. She served as the financial secretary for many years, and was a member of the Womens’ Club. She made baptismal banners and helped with rummage sales and dinners. Shirley was a charter member of the Amery Meals on Wheels program, delivering meals to shut-ins year round for forty years. Recently, she joyfully participated in the Ryan’s Case for Smiles Project which involved sewing colorful pillowcases in fun fabrics for kids hospitalized with cancer.
Shirley and Paul loved to travel in the US and took their children on many camping trips in their pop-up camper. They also enjoyed square dancing, cruises, and trips to England, France, Norway, Sweden and Greece. In later years, Shirley said many times how much she and Paul treasured memories of all their wonderful travels.
At age seventy, Shirley learned how to use a computer. She organized all her slides and photos into beautiful digital photo albums that she enjoyed sharing with her family. She actively kept engaged with her five children, 16 grandchildren, relatives and friends via emails, texts and social media, keeping up with the news of everyone.
Shirley and Paul were avid bridge players. She was thrilled this past spring when she celebrated a perfect game by making a grand slam bid. Card playing and jigsaw puzzles were fun family activities that Shirley and Paul shared with their children and grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents Clayton and Mildred, and her brother Maurice and sister Nancy. She is survived by her children Shelley (Ben) Kyriagis, Lori (Randy) Pearson, Bonnie (Keith) Stubbendick, Daniel (Linda) Satterlund and Nancy (Doug) Larson, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Shirley will be remembered for her genuine interest in everyone she met, her beautiful smile and her dedication to her family, friends, church and community.
A Celebration of Life for Shirley will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Congregational Church UCC in Amery. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Amery Cemetery. There will be a reception for all friends and family at the Amery Golf Club following the service. Memorials may be made to the Amery Hospital Foundation or the Amery Congregational Church.
To view an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
