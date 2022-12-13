Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Shirley Anne Koosmann, age 79 of Osceola, Wisconsin, passed away on December 10, 2022 at Hearthside Assisted Living in Osceola.
Shirley was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 31, 1943, to Curtis and Kathryn Wohlberg. She married in October of 1961 and had two daughters, Cindy and Wendy. Shirley worked for 20 years as a manager of One Hour Martinizing in White Bear Lake, MN; from 1976 to 1996. She also worked at Presbyterian Homes on Lake Johana from 1996 to 2001. In 1996 Shirley was remarried to Neal Koosmann, and in 2002 Neal passed away from ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease. Shirley enjoyed gardening, fishing, ice fishing and camping trips when her children were young. She had a passion for riding glider planes with her husband Neal and enjoyed their trips to Florida and the North Shore where she would collect agates.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Paul) Gravink and Wendy (Jeff) Thompson; step daughter, Jenny (Eric) Swieringa and stepson, Neal Koosmann Jr.; her brother, Curtis (Kathy) Wohlberg; her grandchildren, Alexandra Gravink (Craig Hemp) and great grandchildren, Keegan, Kendall, Kaiden and Kinzley Hemp, grandson Robert Gravink (Hayli) and great grandchild Gracie Gravink; step grandchildren, Joshua and Shawn Koosmann; special cousins, Robert and Marilyn Graham, special friends, The Okoro Family and special caregivers, The Osceola Christian Community Homes, Hearthside Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice of Frederic, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at church. A private family burial for Shirley will take place at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, Wisconsin.
