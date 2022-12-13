Shirley Anne Koosmann

Shirley Anne Koosmann, age 79 of Osceola, Wisconsin, passed away on December 10, 2022 at Hearthside Assisted Living in Osceola.

Shirley was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 31, 1943, to Curtis and Kathryn Wohlberg. She married in October of 1961 and had two daughters, Cindy and Wendy. Shirley worked for 20 years as a manager of One Hour Martinizing in White Bear Lake, MN; from 1976 to 1996. She also worked at Presbyterian Homes on Lake Johana from 1996 to 2001. In 1996 Shirley was remarried to Neal Koosmann, and in 2002 Neal passed away from ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease. Shirley enjoyed gardening, fishing, ice fishing and camping trips when her children were young. She had a passion for riding glider planes with her husband Neal and enjoyed their trips to Florida and the North Shore where she would collect agates.

