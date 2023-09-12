Shirley Ann Belisle

Shirley Ann Belisle a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023, at the age of 92. She was surrounded by her loving family in Amery, WI where she had lived for many decades.

Shirley was born on June 27, 1931, in Georgetown, to the late Edward and Grace (Sicard) Dowd. She grew up north of Range, attending grade school at the Blake country school and graduated from high school in Milltown. After working in Minneapolis for a year, she married Austin Belisle on a snowy April 25, 1950 at Holy Rosary in Georgetown. They shared 47 wonderful years dancing and working together in Range until his passing in 1997.

