Shirley Ann Belisle a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2023, at the age of 92. She was surrounded by her loving family in Amery, WI where she had lived for many decades.
Shirley was born on June 27, 1931, in Georgetown, to the late Edward and Grace (Sicard) Dowd. She grew up north of Range, attending grade school at the Blake country school and graduated from high school in Milltown. After working in Minneapolis for a year, she married Austin Belisle on a snowy April 25, 1950 at Holy Rosary in Georgetown. They shared 47 wonderful years dancing and working together in Range until his passing in 1997.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Austin; her siblings, Art, Lucille, Luverne, Donald, Glen and Donna, and her son Nelson.
Shirley was a caring mother who raised her children with love, laughter, and support. She is survived by her eight children: Paulette (Joe) Anderson, Brian (Robin) Belisle, Jeff (Jenny Anderson) Belisle, Kevin (Sabrina) Belisle, Dean (Kelli May) Belisle, Paul (Diane) Belisle, John (Michele) Belisle, and Teresa (Stephen Guthrie) Belisle. She was a wonderful, gentle lady full of life and love for her family, her God, her neighbors, and the bountiful nature of South Range. Her spirit will forever remain in their hearts, a testament to her enduring legacy.
Shirley was a loving grandmother to her 12 grandchildren, Brittany, Adam, Alexis, Lauren, Jennifer, Rebecca, Corey, Maci, Ashley Pauline, Ashley Grace, Claire, and Gabriella, and 18 great-grandchildren. She delighted in watching them grow, inviting them to spend weekends and summers at the farm, and offering them travel opportunities as a way to share and inspire her love of seeing the world.
Shirley had a lifelong travel bug and continued to travel internationally through her eighties. She traveled with family and friends, always up for the next adventure. Alongside her family and travel, Shirley had a deep love for hosting visitors at the farm, eating large meals together, and drinking sweet red wine.
A visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1050 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI with Father Jerry Harris officiating with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband, Austin, at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Range, WI.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.wiliamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.