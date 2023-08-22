Sheila Jaeger

Sheila Jaeger, age 83, passed away on August 14, 2023, at Amery Memory Care, Amery, WI.

Sheila Colleen Olson was born on June 6, 1940, in Amery, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Alma (Gullickson) Olson. She spent her entire life in and near the Clayton area and met her future husband, Arthur Jaeger, on the family farm when he became the hired hand. They were married on November 22, 1958, in Stillwater, MN, raised 2 children, and worked side by side for 62 years. The places they called home were a labor of love to make them beautiful, bountiful, and welcome to neighbors, family, and friends. Many could count on apples from the tree, vegetables from the garden, jams, and pickles, while the family looked forward to Grandma’s homemade pies on the holidays and the ever-present supply of goodies in a Tupperware container on the counter. Her applesauce even found its way into the lunch boxes of the great-grandchildren. These things, along with her volunteer work at church and the nearby food pantry, brought her the most joy.

