Sheila Jaeger, age 83, passed away on August 14, 2023, at Amery Memory Care, Amery, WI.
Sheila Colleen Olson was born on June 6, 1940, in Amery, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Alma (Gullickson) Olson. She spent her entire life in and near the Clayton area and met her future husband, Arthur Jaeger, on the family farm when he became the hired hand. They were married on November 22, 1958, in Stillwater, MN, raised 2 children, and worked side by side for 62 years. The places they called home were a labor of love to make them beautiful, bountiful, and welcome to neighbors, family, and friends. Many could count on apples from the tree, vegetables from the garden, jams, and pickles, while the family looked forward to Grandma’s homemade pies on the holidays and the ever-present supply of goodies in a Tupperware container on the counter. Her applesauce even found its way into the lunch boxes of the great-grandchildren. These things, along with her volunteer work at church and the nearby food pantry, brought her the most joy.
Sheila is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents, Clarence and Alma Olson; father and stepmother-in-law, Arthur and Francis Jaeger; granddaughter, Danielle Pound; great-grandson, Trevor Ketz; brothers, Gary and Odell Olson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amery Memory Care for the care provided these last two years and to Moments Hospice for the care provided these last months.
Survived by: Son and Daughter, Gary Jaeger - Spooner, WI, Debbie Pound - Ramsey, MN; Grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Ketz Dow, Ryan (Tiffany) Ketz, Lindsey (Lee) Jaeger Dumond, Lukas (Annie) Jaeger, Ashley (Matt) Pound Parrington, Chelsea Paulzine, Samantha Jaeger; Great Grandchildren, Conner and Brinley Dow, Olivia and Julia Ketz, Vayda and Hunter Dumond, Taylie Parrington, Henry Jaeger; Sister, Janet Wisniewski; and Sister-In-Law, Ruth Olson.
Visitation and Funeral–Friday, August 18, at West Akers Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm, WI, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., and funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment following service - Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
