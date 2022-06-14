Shawn M. Petersen passed away unexpectedly the morning of June 12, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1985 to Kenneth Petersen & Connie Hornstein in Burley, Idaho. Soon after Connie and Shawn moved back to Wisconsin. Although he lived in a few different towns as a child, he and his sister eventually settled with his grandparents, Floyd and Donna Hornstein, in Amery WI. Shawn attended Amery Schools and then graduated with the class of 2004. Shawn proposed to the love of his life while camping in their special spot in 2013, and in May of 2015 Shawn was overjoyed to become the proud father of his pride and joy, a baby boy! On July 3, 2016 Shawn married his always and forever, Megan. Every year they celebrate with a night enjoying fireworks. In August of 2017 Shawn became a father for the 2nd time and daddy’s little girl completed their family of 4! Shawn was a family man, an amazing father, and everything he did was for his wife and children. His heart was incredibly large, continuously lending a helping hand to a family member, friend or even a total stranger. He was full of shenanigans and pranks and his smile was infectious. Shawn was an avid outdoorsman, adrenaline junkie, mechanic, and jack of all trades. He excelled at any sport or activity he put his mind to and was stubborn as hell (or determined as he would say). He was able to look at a repair project, plan and execute it in an instant. From toddler age he was tagging along on family fishing trips, and not long after he was hunting, shooting bow, and winning trophies with Grandpa Floyd at his side. He loved his toys; Over the years had owned more bicycles, dirt bikes, ATVs, motorcycles, and cars than a person could count. He was grandpa’s sidekick growing up as he learned all about life, repairing things, hunting, fishing, and so much more!
Shawn is survived by his Children Owen and Rozilynn, and his Wife Megan; Grandparents Floyd and Donna Hornstein; Mother Connie (José)Gallegos; Sisters Nicole Petersen and Rhonda (Robert) O’Hop; Nephews Nathaniel, Caleb and Logan; Nieces Josie and Valerie and Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and In-laws. He was preceded in death by his Father Kenneth Petersen and his Cousin Rick Hornstein Jr.
A celebration of life will take place at the Williamson - White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Avenue North, Amery, WI on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4 to 7 PM. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com arrangements were made with the Williamson - White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
