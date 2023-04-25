We are deeply saddened to announce the earthly passing of Scott Dewey Edin. He entered God’s hands on April 17, 2023, at Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Scott passed surrounded by his beloved family due to complications related to lung cancer.
Scott was born to loving parents and local teachers, Glenn and Phyllis Edin, in Owatonna, Minnesota on June 23, 1958. Their family was joined three years later by Scott’s “little” sister, Pamela Jeanne, in 1961. Although Scott wanted “a boy baby,” they grew up extremely close friends sharing treasured memories. He loved his role as a big brother and Pam’s protector. Scott attended Owatonna Elementary and High School, graduating in 1976. Those who knew Scott growing up described him as one who enjoyed life and befriended everyone he met.
Scott graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota with a BS in Hospital Financial Management. He later attended the University of Minnesota, obtaining his master’s in Health Services Administration from the School of Public Health in 1989. At the U of M, he met his future wife and lifelong partner of almost 35 years, Bobbie. Scott and Bobbie were married on October 22, 1988, in Amery, WI and Bobbie’s son Erik Anderson joined them to celebrate their new life together. Scott welcomed Erik as his son from the beginning.
Scott and Bobbie made their family home in Amery, Wisconsin where Scott was employed with Amery Hospital for 33 years as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. They welcomed three beautiful children in Amery: Bryan Dewey, Danielle Anna, and Jacob Dewey.
Scott and Bobbie moved to Northfield, MN when he joined Northfield Hospital as a CFO in 2015. He soon found treasured friends and golfing buddies in town. In spring 2022, Scott and Bobbie enjoyed a wonderful European trip with Northfield friends. Scott and his family recently had a wonderful trip to Hawaii in fall of 2022 which created precious memories for all.
Those who knew Scott knew he was a friend to everyone. Scott always valued the connections he made with other people, whether in the workplace or his personal life. Loved ones describe him as “always smiling,” whether he was playing a round of golf, watching sports, listening to Bruce Springsteen, or spending time at the lake. His greatest joys were raising his kids with Bobbie, coaching the kids’ sports teams, hunting with his dog Jazzy, golfing and playing cards with the family. Always the fisherman, Bobbie was “watching his bobber” until the end.
Scott is survived by his wife Bobbie (Roberta), of Amery WI; children Erik, Dani (Beth), and Jake; sister Pamela Edin Murphy (Tim), of Lake Mills, WI and many beloved nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his infant son, Bryan Dewey and parents Glenn Dewey and Phyllis Edin.
A visitation will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 3-7 PM, as well as the hour prior to the service at church. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will follow the service until 6:00 P.M. at the Amery Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to National Cancer Institute or Feed My Starving Children.
From your family: There are no Goodbyes. We’ll see you again and are holding you in our prayers and memories. WE LOVE YOU, SCOTT.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.