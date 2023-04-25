Scott Dewey Edin

We are deeply saddened to announce the earthly passing of Scott Dewey Edin. He entered God’s hands on April 17, 2023, at Mayo Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Scott passed surrounded by his beloved family due to complications related to lung cancer.

Scott was born to loving parents and local teachers, Glenn and Phyllis Edin, in Owatonna, Minnesota on June 23, 1958. Their family was joined three years later by Scott’s “little” sister, Pamela Jeanne, in 1961. Although Scott wanted “a boy baby,” they grew up extremely close friends sharing treasured memories. He loved his role as a big brother and Pam’s protector. Scott attended Owatonna Elementary and High School, graduating in 1976. Those who knew Scott growing up described him as one who enjoyed life and befriended everyone he met.

