Scott Allen Casselberry

Scott Allen Casselberry, 60 from Amery, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2023 after a courageous six month battle with cancer. During his last days he was surrounded by his loving family in the house Scott and his wife built together on 40 acres in Alden Township (Amery) WI overlooking the Apple River Valley.

A Celebration of Life is planned at the Williamson – White Funeral Home in Amery on Saturday, April 15th 2023 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Afterward friends and family are invited to their house for a potluck. Scott will be laid to rest in the fall, his favorite season of the year, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Procopius Church Cemetery in Brule County, SD overlooking the prairie hill and wildlife he enjoyed so much.

