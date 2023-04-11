Scott Allen Casselberry, 60 from Amery, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2023 after a courageous six month battle with cancer. During his last days he was surrounded by his loving family in the house Scott and his wife built together on 40 acres in Alden Township (Amery) WI overlooking the Apple River Valley.
A Celebration of Life is planned at the Williamson – White Funeral Home in Amery on Saturday, April 15th 2023 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Afterward friends and family are invited to their house for a potluck. Scott will be laid to rest in the fall, his favorite season of the year, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at St. Procopius Church Cemetery in Brule County, SD overlooking the prairie hill and wildlife he enjoyed so much.
Scott was born to Charlotte “McCabe” Janita and Gerald “Jerry” Casselberry in Savannah, IL on September 18, 1962. After graduating from Shawano WI high school in 1981, he set out on an adventure and moved to California with a friend. He worked hard and took time to enjoy many live concerts. Eventually he moved to Minneapolis, MN where he attended the University of MN. In 1988 he received his Bachelor of Science degree earning honors in Economics/Finance. During this time in Minneapolis, he had the pleasure of meeting the love of life Katheryn “Kathy” Pazour. They were united in marriage on September 5, 1987, in Osceola, WI. It is from this union they were blessed with 3 handsome boys; Jeremy (34), Benjamin (33) and Zachary (26).
Scott always dreamed of becoming a stockbroker and after a short trial period in that profession he had an opportunity to change his career path to something more in line with his personality and desires. In February of 1989 he joined Merrill Lynch which was the beginning of the path that led him to a successful and fulfilling career as a financial wholesaler in the upper Midwest. Along this career journey he met a lot of different people and colleagues. Many of them became his lifelong friends.
Scott was a dedicated hunter and avid fisherman. He rarely missed an opening weekend let alone a hunting season. He would take every opportunity he could to spend outdoors. He spent many years pheasant hunting in South Dakota at his in-law’s farm. Along with hunting and fishing at his cabin in Wascott, WI. If Scott wasn’t hunting, fishing, or enjoying the outdoors he could be found watching sports. Scott enjoyed watching all sports, but his favorite would be the Green Bay Packers. It was even more special when he was able to watch them with his family and friends. He was proud to pass along the joys of sports, hunting, and fishing to his boys. One of his favorite places to visit was Daytona Beach, FL where his grandparents had lived. He enjoyed returning there frequently with his family to enjoy the beaches, great seafood, and wildlife around Florida.
Scott truly enjoyed cooking and had an amazing talent for it. He acquired his passion and the art of cooking from his mother and grandmothers. He took great pride in cooking for others and always made sure everyone was satisfied and stuffed. He instilled this passion and expertise of cooking onto his sons.
Grateful to have shared his life, he left behind Kathy, his loving wife of 35 years and their three boys, Jeremy of Amery WI; Ben of Minocqua, WI and Zach of Star Prairie, WI; his parents Charlotte [Richard] Janita of Shoreview, MN and Jerry [Patti] Casselberry of Monroe, WI and also his half-sisters April [Dave] (Janita) Haas of Sanibel Island, FL; Beth Casselberry of Milwaukee, WI; Sara [Jim Curran] Casselberry of Monroe, WI and Amy [John] (Casselberry) Anderson of Monroe, WI; 4 nephews and 3 nieces, Aunt Teresa [Tom] (Casselberry) Devine of Greeley, CO and Uncle Bob (Cathy) McCabe of Tallahassee, FL and cousin Joe McCabe of Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his sister Stacy Casselberry, grandparents Dorothy and Don Casselberry and Alma and Robert ‘Mac’ McCabe and cousins Lauren Devine and Chris McCabe.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
