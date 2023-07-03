Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
On June 26th 2023 our loved ones in heaven decided they needed Sawyer Ray Minor more. Sawyer was born a stillborn at Amery Hospital and Clinic only weighing 3lbs 12.3 oz. 17 1/2 inches long.
Sawyer is the son of Kathylee Sigsworth and Corey Minor. He is survived by his four siblings, brothers: Dakota and Charlie Minor; sisters: Kylee Minor and Emily Sigsworth; grandparents: Penny Sigsworth (Pat Hesch) and Jeff (Roxanne) Minor; great-grandparents: Kathleen (Dan) Murgaw and Beverly Hesch (Delmer Brunsen), along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandpa: George Sigsworth; grandma: Joyce Marlowe; uncle: Kevin Osborne; cousin: Sierra Osborne; and a very special friend of mommy’s: Auntie Em (Emily Engesether)
Call heaven there's an Angel
That's coming home today.
Our hearts are sad and broken
Because he couldn't stay.
Fluff up the clouds and lay him
Gently in your care.
Place the tiny halo
Softly in his hair.
Our arms will never hold him again
Our lips will never kiss
The velvet of his cheeks again
We were not prepared for this.
In our hearts will be a tiny hole
Where always you will be.
Because we loved you so much
Our hearts will always grieve.
A celebration of life is to be determined at a later date.
