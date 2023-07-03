Sawyer Ray Minor

On June 26th 2023 our loved ones in heaven decided they needed Sawyer Ray Minor more. Sawyer was born a stillborn at Amery Hospital and Clinic only weighing 3lbs 12.3 oz. 17 1/2 inches long.

Sawyer is the son of Kathylee Sigsworth and Corey Minor.  He is survived by his four siblings, brothers: Dakota and Charlie Minor; sisters: Kylee Minor and Emily Sigsworth; grandparents: Penny Sigsworth (Pat Hesch) and Jeff (Roxanne) Minor; great-grandparents: Kathleen (Dan) Murgaw and Beverly Hesch (Delmer Brunsen), along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

