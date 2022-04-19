Sarah Elizabeth Crook-Hassan

Sarah was born May 27th, 1986 in Amery Wisconsin, and passed away April 9th, 2022, at age 35, in her home in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. A graveside internment was held April 16th, 2022. Sarah was raised, and spent her life in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and furthered her education where she earned a degree that allowed her to help other women in their time of struggle. Her greatest joy was raising her three children, and she was dedicated to being a stay at home mom for the majority of her adult years. She surrounded herself with many beloved family and friends, whose lives she brightened significantly. She was married to Abdul Hassan February 13th, 2009, and they went on to raise their three children together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and DiAnn Crook. She is survived by her three children; Jammal, Rakiya, and Rashaad, along with her husband Abdul. Her surviving siblings include Mary (Pete) Patrin, Jeffery (Tyna) Crook, Brett (Patti) Crook, Pamela Anderson, Bobbi Jo (Bruce) Hemauer, JeriLynn Stroschein, and Carrie (Jeremy) Gale. She was also survived by her honorary siblings; Brad (Inga) Dobosz, Micah (Joseph) Hulsey, Bradly Anderson, nieces and nephews she considered siblings; James Hoisington Jr., Lucas (Casey) Hoisington, Rebecca (Jared) Lodermeier, Brianna (Jordan) Krueger, Nicolas (Katlyn) Lodermeier, Paige Crook-Hemauer, and many more nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, who will all miss her dearly. She is also survived by her dear in laws; Ambiyo Ibrahim, Mohamed Hassan, Sophia Hassan, Fardosa Hassan, and Anisa Hassan. The pall bearers for her internment were Jammal Hassan, Rakiya Hassan, Paige Crook-Hemauer, Rebecca Lodermeier, Lucas Hoisington, and Jeffery Crook. Honorary pall bearers included Rashaad Hassan, Brianna Krueger, James “Trace” Hoisington III, James Hoisington Jr., Nicolas Lodermeier and Isaiah Lodermeier.
Sarah was a true and loyal friend, she always showed up, and was never afraid to defend the ones she loved. She lived life to the fullest, and always brought positivity and the party along with her, making sure to brighten the day of anyone who surrounded her. It was also a great joy for her to partake in stealing, and planning to steal any and all animals possible, including a grand plan to ride an ostrich after freeing all of the zoo animals. In her final weeks and days of battling her illness, Sarah strengthened her bond with her loved ones. She passed away in her home, in peace, surrounded by her family who loved her deeply. Though she will be missed so greatly, her family is so thankful for the time they got to spend with her, and for all the memories made that will keep her alive in their hearts.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.