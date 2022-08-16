Ryan Duane Solum, 27 of Black Brook Township, passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2022.
Ryan was born on October 9th, 1994 in New Richmond, WI. Ryan was baptized and confirmed at East Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Amery. He graduated from Amery High School in 2013. He spent his entire life on the farm and there is nothing Ryan loved more than farming and Case IH tractors, and he shared that passion with everyone he met. He was also an avid toy tractor collector. He knew the farm like the back of his hand, and we are sure there are things we have no idea that he did that we will soon find out. He never let his Muscular Dystrophy slow him down and lived life to the fullest. He always had a smile on his face. He took his jobs seriously around the farm. He made sure that we always had enough sand to bed the cows, made sure the calves always had a clean and bedded pen, was always ready to merge hay when we said go, and always had something next he had on his mind that needed to be done. He spent most of his time in the skidsteer, and if he wasn’t there, he could be found in the tractor, mowing lawn, or hanging out in the shop. He enjoyed tractor pulling our big tractors, especially at the Benefit Pull of Clayton every labor day weekend-the Rosenberg’s always made sure Ryan had fun doing it. When he gained his brother through marriage, it brought great joy to him. Jacob and Ryan were always up to something together, with Ryan usually making the plans and Jacob being the executer. He spent a lot of time on the phone, having his normal list of people he talked to daily, weekly and monthly. Grandma Elaine often knew his schedule better than anyone else because he would call her multiple times a day and kept her abreast of what was going on, on the farm. He loved his puppies, Maddie and Maggie, and taught them to chase the squirrels and barn cats, which brought a big smile and laugh to him. His niece, Kylie was born on June 13th and he was so proud to be an uncle. He was ready to teach her how to farm and get her a pedal tractor as soon as she could pedal.
