Russell (Rusty) Anderson

Russell (Rusty) Dennis Anderson was born on 9-5-60 to Cheryl Miller in Barron, Wi. His life’s journey took him to Lake Worth, FL., where he passed peacefully into God’s arms on 7-30-21 from brain cancer. His wife Penny was at his side.
Rusty was baptized in Barron at Salem Lutheran Church and confirmed at Our Saviors in Amery. He graduated from Amery High School in 1979.
Rusty married Nancy (Hoisington) Holecek in 1979 and three boys were born to this union. They resided in Washington state where Rusty served as a military policeman in the Army. They moved back to Wisconsin.
Rusty was employed at Hartzell Manufacturing in Turtle Lake and became a machinist. When his marriage ended Rusty moved to Arizona where he attended Rice Aviation to become an airline mechanic. There, he met his current wife, Penny Urmston. They married in 1996 at Our Saviors Lutheran in Amery and celebrated their 25th anniversary this spring.
Rusty was an employee of Delta Airlines. He and Penny traveled extensively. He was an avid Vikings fan and was honored to work at two Super Bowls: one in Minneapolis and one in Miami. In his spare time he enjoyed shelling and finding shark teeth. One of his favorite places was Sanibel Island. He enjoyed having children and grandchildren visit as well as many other relatives and friends. He was loved by many as he was a very kind and caring person.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Harry and Bertha Miller (Ander) and paternal grandparents, Edward and Lucille Anderson, nephew Ian Anderson. Also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to mourn are his wife Penny, parents Jim and Cherie Anderson, brother Jody (Terri Rose), sister Kimber (Steve) Hays, sons Rusty Jr. (Missy), Todd, Steven (Jen) and Penny’s boys Donovan Nilan and Matt Rosso. Grandchildren Lauren, Lyndsey, Kailyn, Jordan, Becca, Philip, Jaxon Tristan, Emma, Kristen, Levi, Autumn and Lily. Great-grandchildren Ella and Joey. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Amery, WI at 2:00 p.m. (Sunday of Fall Festival).
