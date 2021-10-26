Russell Clarence Torgerson

Torgerson, Russell Clarence of Amery, WI; born in Amery to Clarence and Doris (Jeska) Torgerson on June 4, 1946, died October 19, 2021, at the age of 75 years. Survived by loving wife Julie Torgerson; daughter Sheila (Jeremy) Niemann; “special son” Terry (Diane) Peer; grandsons Justin (Taylor) Niemann and Jordan (Joni) Niemann; “special grandkids” Olivia Peer and Jeremiah Peer; great granddaughter Willow Niemann; and sisters Renee (Vern) Marsh and Gail Torgerson. Russ grew up in the Amery area and graduated from Turtle Lake High School. After high school he enlisted with the Army National Guard. Russ was an avid hunter, snowmobiler and old car enthusiast and was widely known as a fixer of all mechanical problems. After early retirement as owner of Torgerson Construction, he built a commercial-grade garage that became a frequent gathering place as he restored his buddies old cars. A Celebration of Life for Russ was held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Village Pizzeria in Amery. A private family interment will take place at Elim Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
