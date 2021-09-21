Roy Ragnar Johnson, 89, was born January 23, 1932 in Chicago, Ill. and died Friday, September 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the son of Ragnar and Ann Johnson, both of whom emigrated from Sweden in the 1920’s. The Johnsons moved to Amery in 1948 and Roy graduated from Amery High School in 1949. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN his freshman year and then transferred to the Univ. of Minnesota, where he earned a PhD in electrical engineering in 1959. After marrying Martha Mattson of Edina, MN in 1963, the couple spent a year in Sweden, where Roy worked in plasma physics at the Tekniska Hogskola in Stockholm. Off time was spent doing family history research all over that country at a time when one could use the original documents. Roy worked for the Boeing Scientific Research Laboratories in Seattle, WA in plasma physics research from 1959 to 1972, and in Ann Arbor, MI at KMS Fusion from 1972 to 1991. He finished his career at Lawrence Livermore Labs in Livermore, CA as a classification officer until 2017. Hobbies were mountain climbing, skiing, and doing anything Swedish, including the Vasa lodge in California.
Roy enjoyed his cabin on the Apple River for vacations, doing water skiing in summer, and ice hockey in winter. He faithfully attended his high school class reunions until recently.
Roy is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Linnea Johnson and husband David Dylong of Minneapolis, MN; Kaisa (David) Meretta of Denver, CO and grandchildren, Grant Berke and Lindsay Berke of Steamboat Springs, CO.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his name either to the American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis, or Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, MN. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.