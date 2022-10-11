Rosemary Myers, 87, of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.
Rosemary’s life is celebrated as a Mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Mender of bodies and souls to the end. Beloved of Christ, faithful and sure. With devotion to God that will ever endure. Kind servant on earth for questioning minds. Compassion for all leaving no one behind. A treasure, a smile, prevailing in life. A joyful survivor through sorrow and strife. A teacher of wisdom – you’ve answered God’s call. He placed you on earth to share you with all (Mary Ann Christensen Habash, 2003).
Rosemary was born on July 8th, 1935, to Harold and Angela Sullivan in Minneapolis, MN, moving back to Two Harbors, MN, six years later. After graduating from Two Harbors High School in 1953, Rosemary went on to study nursing at St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN, enjoying a career for over 40+ years as a Registered Nurse.
In 1956, while visiting Two Harbors, MN, with classmate Jerry Hassett, David met Rosemary Sullivan and had their first date at Gooseberry Falls along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Rosemary and David fell in love instantly and were married a year later in 1957, celebrating a marriage as lifelong partners for over 65 years.
After graduation, Rosemary landed her first job as a nurse at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN, and then at the University of Minnesota Hospitals. Two years later, in 1959, Rosemary and David moved to Amery, WI, beginning a successful 40+ year career in nursing. Rosemary enjoyed numerous outdoor activities with family and friends along with being an avid community and St. Joseph Catholic Church volunteer.
Rosemary and David were blessed with two sons and daughters soon after arriving in Amery. Rosemary is survived by sons Tim Myers and Paul Myers, daughters Carolyn Anderson (Myers) and Kristin Carter (Myers), sisters Joan Dobbs (David), Kathy Hitchcock (Robert), Patrick Sullivan (Dianne), and preceded in death by her husband David Myers, parents Harold and Angela Sullivan, brothers Tom and Daniel Sullivan, and sister Nancy Sullivan. Grandchildren include Megan Derrick, Mitchell Derrick, Micah Derrick, Amelia Derrick, Maeze Derrick, Logan Baren, Tatum Baren, Aubry Baren, Brysa Derrick (Carolyn), Talmage Kegley, Ethan Kegley, Fred Kegley, Eli Kegley, Lex Kegley, Alice Kegley (Paul), Sebastien Dalin, Brayden Dalin, Isabelle Dalin, Julia Dalin, Hudson Dalin, Alika Dalin (Kristin).
Services were held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, WI, at 12:00 pm, on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Visitation was held at the church prior to services from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, with a reception following the funeral service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery. Please consider memorial donations to the David and Rosemary Myers athletic and medical scholarship memorial: https://www.gofundme.com/7hmrt-david-and-rosemary-myers.
