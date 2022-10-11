Rosemary Myers

Rosemary Myers, 87, of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.

Rosemary’s life is celebrated as a Mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. Mender of bodies and souls to the end. Beloved of Christ, faithful and sure. With devotion to God that will ever endure. Kind servant on earth for questioning minds. Compassion for all leaving no one behind. A treasure, a smile, prevailing in life. A joyful survivor through sorrow and strife. A teacher of wisdom – you’ve answered God’s call. He placed you on earth to share you with all (Mary Ann Christensen Habash, 2003).

