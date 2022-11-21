Rosemary M. Flanum

Rosemary M. Flanum, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay following a short illness.

She was born in Milwaukee on November 17, 1940, daughter of the late Fred and Martha (Muecher) Rappe. Rosemary graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1959. She married Melvin “Roy” Flanum Jr. on June 6, 1964. Rosemary was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother.

