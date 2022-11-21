Rosemary M. Flanum, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay following a short illness.
She was born in Milwaukee on November 17, 1940, daughter of the late Fred and Martha (Muecher) Rappe. Rosemary graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1959. She married Melvin “Roy” Flanum Jr. on June 6, 1964. Rosemary was a devoted mother and a loving grandmother.
Rosemary enjoyed gardening, loved to read, spoil her cat, Samantha, feed the birds, watch movies, and going to movie theaters.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sturgeon Bay.
Rosemary will be missed by her daughter, Karen (Chris) Slack of Algoma; four grandchildren, Joseph (Courtney) Slack of Appleton, Emily (Silas) Klug of Luxemburg, Rebecca (Charles) Ouradnik of Manitowoc, Rachel (Ethan) Filipeck of Manitowoc; sister, Ramona Stewart of Iron River, MI; brothers-in-law, Kenny and Keith; sister-in-law, Joyce; special nephew, Herb Mount; and many other nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Fred and Martha Rappe; husband, Roy; son, David; four siblings, Ruth, Fred, Nancy, and Edward.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sturgeon Bay with Brad Wiegand speaking. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery.
Friends may visit at Kingdom Hall on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Huehns Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Rosemary may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
