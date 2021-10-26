Rose Marie Flanum, age 74 of Clear Lake, WI died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN
Visitation will be on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4 –7 pm at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI with a Memorial Service on Tuesday, November 2, at 11 am at the United Covenant Church.
A complete obituary will be in the next edition of the paper.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake is handling the arrangements
