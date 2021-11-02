Rose M. Flanum age 74, of Clear Lake, WI died on Sunday, October 24, 2021 surrounded by her family at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Rose Marie Flanum was born on November 6, 1946 in Hanford, CA, the daughter of Alphonso and Billie Jean (Jones) Alves. She grew up rural California near Fresno and graduated from Riverdale High School in 1964. Rose was married to Keith E. Flanum on August 10, 1968 in Laton, CA. They live in California for a short time before making their home in Milwaukee, WI. In 1974, Rose and Keith moved to Clear Lake, WI and raised 3 children, Mike, Ed, and Andrea. In addition to taking care of her family, over the years Rose worked at Franklin Signal in Clear Lake, WI and later owned and operated Rosie’s Bakery and Deli. For many years she worked as a cook in the lunchroom for the Clear Lake Schools, retiring in 2009. In her spare time, Rose enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, and playing cards with friends. She also enjoyed traveling and took numerous cruises, including trips to Alaska, South America, Europe, and the Mediterranean. Rose was also a member of the United Covenant Church. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonso and Billie Jean (Jones) Alves; sister, Marilyn Alves.
Rose is survived by husband, Keith Flanum - Clear Lake, WI; sons and daughter, Mike Flanum - Clear Lake, WI, Ed Flanum - Clear Lake, WI, Andrea Flanum- Clear Lake, WI; grandchildren, Ashley Flanum, Tyler (Samantha) Flanum, Avery Flanum, Jared Katz and Kristyn Katz; brother, George (Ruth) Alves - Lincoln, CA; nieces, nephews and many special family and friends.
Memorial Services on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at the United Covenant Church of Clear Lake, WI.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4 - 7 pm at the United Covenant Church and an hour before the service on Tuesday.
Clergy - Pastor Dan Pearson. Music - Leah Pearson and Margaret Grant. Interment - Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements.
