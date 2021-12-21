Ronald Wayne Wilson, age 77, of Balsam Lake Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, at St. Croix Regional Medical Center.
Ron was born on February 19th, 1944, to Laurence and Muriel (Nelson) Wilson in Lincoln Township Wisconsin and was raised on a small family farm in Balsam Lake. He graduated in 1962 as the first graduating class from Unity High School. He attended Ag classes at WITC- New Richmond. Ron entered the U.S. Army in 1966 and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. After the Army Ron returned home to the family farm and continued to farm.
On September 17th, 1977, He was united in Marriage to Christine Bracht at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Amery WI. This marriage was blessed with 4 children.
In the fall of 2000, Ron quit milking cows but continued raising beef cows, chickens, and crops. After selling the cows, Ron worked as a screen printer at GDSI until he retired.
Ron was an avid beekeeper. It was his true passion. He would travel around giving demonstrations on beekeeping. He won grand champion on his observation hive many years at the Polk County Fair. If you ever wanted to get him talking just ask about bees. He passed on his knowledge and love of beekeeping to his children. Ron served as president of the Polk-Burnett Beekeepers for many years.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and woodworking. He served as a 4-H leader, Farmers Union President, Sunday School teacher, and lay minister for his church. Most of all he loved spending time with his children, and grandchildren. Ron was a kind soul who will be missed by many.
Ron is survived by his wife, Christine; Children, Jeremy (Anna) Wilson, Randy (Lynette) Wilson, Timothy (Samantha) Wilson, and Carolyn (Joe) Christensen; 14 grandchildren: Jared, Kailey, Lillian, Elijah, Noah, Hank, Timothy Jr., Virgina, Easton, Emitt, Ronald, Henry, Lucy, and Sophie; his brother, David; sister, Shirley Miller; sister in laws, Kathie Wilson and Rita Wilson and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Muriel and brothers Larry, Richard, and John. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Volga Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
