Ronald L. Weiss, age 72 of Clear Lake, WI, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Ronald Lynn Weiss was born on April 9, 1950 in Amery, WI, the son of Orville & Betty (Wallberg) Weiss. He grew up in Clear Lake, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1968. After graduation, Ron attended the University of WI at Stevens Point for a short time before going to work at Land O Lakes in Clear Lake. On July 25, 1970 he was married to Bonnie Peterson and together they raised 2 children, Christopher and Amy. They later divorced. In 1973, Ron began working at Andersen Windows in Bayport MN and was there for the next 20 years. After leaving Andersen’s in 1993, he purchased the Clear Lake Manor. On April 4, 1998, Ron was married to Linda Olson and together they owned and operated the Manor until 2022. He was also a member of Grace Lutheran church in Clear Lake. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, golfing, bowling, playing cards and visiting the casino. Ron also loved watching sports and was big fan of the Green Bay Packers. He especially loved spending time with his friends, family and grandkids.
Ron is proceeded in death by his parents, Orville & Betty Weiss; grandson, Daimian Weiss; & sister in law, Maureen Weiss.
Survived By Wife, Linda Weiss - Clear Lake, WI; Sons & Daughters, Christopher (Kelly) Weiss - Mondovi, WI, Amy Governoski - Altoona, WI, Craig (Bridget) Christianson - Colfax, WI, Adam Christianson - Bloomer, WI, Ashley (Jim) Narr - Otsego, MN; Grandchildren, Adrian (Ayla) Moskal, Destiny Weiss, Ariel Weiss (Collin Loftus), Krystalaina (Dylan) Davidson, Austin Capra, Mariah Capra, Hailey Durand-Christianson, Callie Christianson, Kiah Christianson, Kenley Christianson, Tytan Christianson, Everly Christianson, Jordyn Narr & Lincoln Narr; Many Great Grandchildren; Brother, Jan (Janet) Weiss - Clear Lake, WI; Many Nieces Nephews, Family & Friends.
Celebration of Life - Visitation on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am - 12 noon at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI. Clergy - Pastor Ellery Groth. A Private Interment will be on Saturday following the visitation at the Clear Lake Cemetery. The family prefers memorials in lieu of flowers.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
