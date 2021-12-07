Roger E. Gordon of Amery, Wisconsin “cut his final trail” on October 25,2021 in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin to a horse logging family. Mr. Gordon moved to Townsend, Montana when he was 14 years old. He worked as a ranch hand on the North Fork Ranch owned by Jon and Genevieve Walters. He was in the army for 10 years. He completed two deployments in Vietnam. He was In the Mounted Color Guard at Ft. Carson, Colorado. The color guard wore reproduction uniforms from the 1875 cavalry, trained and cared for their horses, and represented Ft. Carson in parades and rodeos. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he made his home in Amery Wisconsin where he resided for more than 30 years. He is well known there for his detailed wood working talent and custom cabinets. In retirement he made wooden replicas of heavy equipment. He married Deborah Jackson while stationed at Ft. Carson. He is survived by three children, Lauree Dixon of Wadell, Az, Stacey Cobb of Flagstaff Az., and Paul Gordon of Haslett, Tx.; Three grandchildren William and Miles Bressler of Flagstaff Arizona and Brittany Dixon of Peoria Arizona and one great granddaughter, Skylar Dixon of Peoria, Arizona. A celebration of life is planned for the spring 2022 near Amery, WI.
