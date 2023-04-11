Roger Carl Feist

Roger Carl Feist was born on November 30, 1936 to Elmer and Bessie (Grobel) Feist, in Clarkfield, MN. After graduating high school, he joined the Army as a Mechanic and was stationed over in Germany. Roger later married his first wife, Phyllis (Lindbery) in December of 1960 and would have 4 children, Robert, David, Scott, and Karrie.

Roger and his family moved to Atwater, MN where Roger bought the local Lumber yard, later named Atwater Building Center. He raised his family in Atwater and was very active in the community during that period of time. He grew the business over the years and worked with local bankers and developers to add an addition to the West side of town with several homes, and help grow the community in the late 70’s and early 80’s. Shortly after his children had graduated high school, he would sell the lumber yard and ended up moving to the Buffalo, MN area, where he continued working in the lumber business with Simonson Lumber, ultimately retiring with Spring Lake Park Lumber.

