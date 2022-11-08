Roen Grey Aronson

Roen Grey Aronson, 24, of Kennesaw, Georgia and formerly of the Luck/Milltown area passed away unexpectedly in Kennesaw, Georgia on Thursday, November 3, 2022.  Roen was born in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin on April 28, 1998.

Roen had attended the University of Minnesota, Morris for three years.  He was on the Morris golf team, received honors in jazz band, and was first chair sax at Morris.  He worked for Knapp Software in IT services.  He enjoyed fly fishing, golfing, traveling, music, guitars, piano and sax, gaming, and camping.

