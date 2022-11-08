Roen Grey Aronson, 24, of Kennesaw, Georgia and formerly of the Luck/Milltown area passed away unexpectedly in Kennesaw, Georgia on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Roen was born in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin on April 28, 1998.
Roen had attended the University of Minnesota, Morris for three years. He was on the Morris golf team, received honors in jazz band, and was first chair sax at Morris. He worked for Knapp Software in IT services. He enjoyed fly fishing, golfing, traveling, music, guitars, piano and sax, gaming, and camping.
Roen leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Tennille Kamish and her husband Mark, Milltown, WI; his father, John Aronson (Jamie Stewart) Luck, WI; sisters: Jordan and Kira Kamish, grandparents: Kimberly Fox, Luck, WI; Jim Moe, Luck, WI; Tim and Connie Aronson, Centuria, WI; Don Kamish, Milltown, WI; great-grandmothers, Myrna White, Luck, WI and, Helen Moe, Clear Lake, WI, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Kamish.
The funeral service for Roen will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. at the East Balsam Baptist Church, Balsam Lake. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Please join the family for lunch and fellowship after the service at the church.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.
