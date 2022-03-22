Rodney Wallace Westlund, 59, of Clear Lake, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on March 8, 2022.
Rod was born on May 31, 1962 to Wallace and Margaret Westlund in Amery, WI. He attended school in Clayton, Wisconsin and lived the active outdoor life of a country kid. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and helping his dad with the sewer business. As a young adult, he worked at various jobs close to home including Hartzel’s Manufacturing and dairy farming.
In the mid 1980’s, Rod moved to Montana to work as a dairyman and lead herdsman for Lybeck Farms, near Kalispell. Rod’s next move took him to Idaho where he put his truck driving skills to work, as a lead agricultural driver for J and C Custom near Buhl, Idaho. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with friends and shooting pool on a league for The Black Bear Tavern in Buhl. Wherever Rod was, he was often visited by friends and family. Both his mom, dad, sisters and brother-in-law and many friends from Wisconsin visited him in Montana and Idaho. After retiring in 2015, Rod stayed in Idaho for a while but, in 2018 moved back to Wisconsin to be near friends and family. He, again, enjoyed the outdoors by hunting and fishing with friends and family.
Rod was predeceased by his parents, Wallace and Margaret Westlund, sister, Florence Pearson, both sets of grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his sister, Ruby Westlund, brothers-in-law, Nick Mesenbourg and Don Pearson, niece, Helen Yourchuck and nephew, Mike Pearson. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends both in Wisconsin and out west.
A Celebration of Life for Rodney will be from 1 - 4pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Richardson Sportsman Club in Clayton, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.