Rodney Peter Fall, 63, of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, following a brave fight against cancer.
Rodney was born August 14, 1959 in Amery, Wisconsin, son of Peter and Diane (Hanson) Fall of Clear Lake, WI. He was the eldest of four children and was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Clear Lake. He attended Clear Lake Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1977. Following graduation, he worked with his father at Fall Electric, the family business, and then attended Eau Claire Technical College, studying heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and appliance repair. After working and living in the Eau Claire area for a few years, he returned to work with the family business in Clear Lake. Rodney eventually became owner and operator of Fall Electric Company. He enjoyed working with family members and friends over the years. The homes of many many families are comfortable and safe because of his dedication to the business.
Rodney was involved in many community service activities over the years, including the Clear Lake Jaycees, Clear Lake Community Club, and the Sons of the American Legion, for which he recently served as Commander. The community may remember Rodney wearing an elf costume while his friend played Santa, as he helped with the town’s Christmas event for children. He enjoyed local festivals and ran food booths at Clear Lake Days, where he was known for his deep fried Oreos.
Among his hobbies, Rodney enjoyed antiquing and attending threshing bees; camping, hunting, and fishing; music festival campouts; and sharing funny stories or jokes around a campfire. He was also an avid sports fan and supporter of all Wisconsin teams, especially the Green Bay Packers, for which he was a shareholder. He enjoyed watching games with his friends, and he missed that when his medical treatments kept him from the fun.
Rodney was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Anna Fall, Edwin and Ragna Hanson, many aunts and uncles, and several close friends.
Rodney is survived by: parents Peter and Diane Fall; siblings Rojean Fall, Renee Fall and her spouse David Elvin, and brother Ryan Fall and his spouse Nadia Haddad; Aunts Helen, Sharon, and Carol; and many cousins, caring friends and customers.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m., United Covenant Church, 348 Fifth St. NW, Clear Lake, WI. Pastor Margaret Grant will be officiating. Visitation, also at the Covenant Church, will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, 4-7 pm and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following the service at Clear Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials, which will be donated to charities Rodney cared about.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
