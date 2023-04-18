Rodney Peter Fall

Rodney Peter Fall, 63, of Clear Lake, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, following a brave fight against cancer.

Rodney was born August 14, 1959 in Amery, Wisconsin, son of Peter and Diane (Hanson) Fall of Clear Lake, WI. He was the eldest of four children and was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Clear Lake. He attended Clear Lake Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1977. Following graduation, he worked with his father at Fall Electric, the family business, and then attended Eau Claire Technical College, studying heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and appliance repair. After working and living in the Eau Claire area for a few years, he returned to work with the family business in Clear Lake. Rodney eventually became owner and operator of Fall Electric Company. He enjoyed working with family members and friends over the years. The homes of many many families are comfortable and safe because of his dedication to the business.

